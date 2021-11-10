Global Solar Farm Market Projected To Reach $261 Billion By 2027, Registering A CAGR Of 19.8% From 2020 To 2027

PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - Over the last few years, the solar water farm market has been developing at a considerable pace attributable to low cost of PV panels and strong presence of solar water farm producers. Furthermore, awareness toward solar water farming is increasing among consumers, due to implementation of government regulations to promote production of energy from renewable sources to reduce dependency on fossil fuels and to minimize the emission of pollutants. According to the U.S. Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), the government has implemented laws such as net metering and community solar to promote the use of photovoltaic technology to generate electricity. A report from Allied Market Research said that Global Solar Farm market was valued at $61.4 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $261.0 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 19.8% from 2020 to 2027. The report said: "In countries such as the U.S., Spain, and France, consumers can utilize photovoltaic energy for their own electricity need and sell the remaining solar power that they do not use. The Chinese solar photovoltaic industry has witnessed significant growth as compared to any other countries over the years. According to the China Photovoltaic Industry Association, China's capacity for photovoltaic energy grew by 34% year-on-year in 2018. Total installed PV capacity surpassed 170 gigawatts at the end of 2018 compared to 136 gigawatts in 2017. These regulations are promoting the use of photovoltaic technology. Hence, it is expected that these regulations will have a positive impact on the solar pumps market. In addition, with increased use of photovoltaic technology, the demand for solar farm is expected to rise significantly." Active Companies in the markets today include Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTCPK: GSFI), ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL), Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ: SPWR), JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS).

Allied Market Research concluded: "The global solar farm market size across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor to the market. Asia-Pacific market of solar farm is analyzed across China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific. In Asia-Pacific, solar energy is widely used in generation of electricity for standalone systems and rural electrification. The growth of the Asia-Pacific solar farm market is further driven by increase in government initiatives for electrification of rural areas, such as Akshay Urja. These initiatives are expected to augment the demand for PV energy, as governments would distribute solar farm in rural areas. Such initiatives are expected to augment the demand for solar pumps, thereby contributing toward the growth of the market, globally."

Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTCPK: GSFI) BREAKING NEWS - Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Contracts Nationally Recognized Engineering & Environmental Firm, EnSol, Inc., To Provide Permitting, Design and Construction For Multi Mega Solar Farms - Green Stream Holdings Inc. ("the Company") (http://www.GreenRainSolar.com ), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, today announced that it has engaged a nationally known a full service engineering and environmental solutions provider with extensive international expertise in the solar renewable energy field providing photovoltaic design and engineering services, to assist the Company in installing ground-mount solar farm in 4777 Dewey Ave, Greece, NY 14612. EnSol Inc. is an environmental firm with versatility and agility which specializes in permitting, design and construction for waste & material management and renewable energy facilities.

EnSol, Inc. is a locally-owned engineering firm of approximately 30 employees located near majestic Niagara Falls, USA. EnSol's team comprises of P.E.s, PG.s and a P.L.S., engineers, geologists, surveyors and technicians all working together to bring efficient and creative solutions to our clients. We do this by leveraging decades of experience and using the agility of a small firm. We maintain P.E. registrations in New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, Ohio, Virginia, Texas and Tennessee.

The Company previously entered into a contract with Amergy Solar Inc.to provide $24 Million In Equipment and Installation Costs for the Solar Photovoltaic System Installation system to Install A 7,400kW Ground Mounted Solar PV System for a Solar Farm In 4777 Dewey Ave, Greece, NY 14612

EnSol will also provide Civil & Environmental Engineering, Construction CQA, Land Surveying, sUAS Aerial Imaging and Project Management for the project. For more information go to: https://oliveridleypaints.wixsite.com/ensolinc

CEO James DiPrima said: "This project for a 7,400kW Ground Mounted Solar PV Solar Farm system In Greece, NY., the first of more to come, should generate reccuring revenues for the company as we complete this project". CONTINUED… Read this full release for Green Stream Holdings at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-gsfi/





Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, recently announced that Your Energy Solutions, a Northern California-based residential clean energy systems installer and service provider, and an Enphase Installer Network Platinum member, is seeing growing interest in Enphase solar and battery storage systems as energy consumers prepare for increasingly common power shutoffs. Northern California homeowners are seeking out the services of Your Energy Solutions to help protect them from utility power shutoffs and extreme weather events.

"We aim to provide our customers with the most resilient solar and battery products on the market to ensure their needs can be met," said Jim Gitas, chief executive officer of Your Energy Solutions. "Enphase solar and battery systems offer superior reliability, greater capacity, and are one of the most technologically capable products on the market. We're thrilled to continue growing our partnership and delight our customers together."

SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ: SPWR), a leading solar technology and energy services provider, recently announced financial results for its third quarter ended October 3, 2021.

Residential demand remains strong with record lead generation and 14,200 new customers, up 29% versus a year earlier. New homes market accelerated growth with 5,700 new customers in the quarter, more than double when compared to the previous year.

"Our decision to increase our focus on the residential market was validated by strong sequential third quarter solar and storage demand and deployment, combined with continued margin expansion," said Peter Faricy, CEO of SunPower. "The time is now for homeowners to adopt solar energy and storage, with flexible financing options and favorable clean energy incentives currently under consideration by Congress that make it easier for consumers to help fight against the increasing impact of climate change. Along with our recent acquisition of Blue Raven Solar and new leadership hires, there is a bright future for the next phase of SunPower."

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, recently announced that its principal operating subsidiary, Jinko Solar Co., Ltd. plans to invest RMB450 million for equity in Sichuan Yongxiang Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (the "Project Company"), a subsidiary of Tongwei Co., Ltd. (Shanghai Stock Exchange: 600438). The investment will be used for the construction of a high-purity polysilicon production line with an annual capacity of 100,000 tons. After the capital increase is completed, Jinko Solar Co., Ltd. will hold a 15% stake in the Project Company, the latest update on the strategic partnership between the two parties announced in February 2021. At the same time, Jinko Solar Co., Ltd. will secure a stable supply of nearly 30,000 tons of high-purity polysilicon every year once the project is fully operational, and will share the pro rata profit allocated by the paid-in capital with the Project Company for the duration of the joint venture.

Mr. Kangping Chen, CEO of Jinko Solar Co., Ltd., commented, "The strategic investment into this new high-purity polysilicon production line based in Leshan, Sichuan Province, is beneficial because it is geographically close to JinkoSolar's major mono wafer production facilities. By securing this new line of clean, high-quality and highly reliable raw material, we will be able to guarantee the long-term reliability of our wafer and module production for the next few years. In addition, we have also realized that the healthy and sustainable development of the PV industry is increasingly dependent on the profound cooperation among supply chain partners. By leveraging Tongwei's leading high-purity polysilicon production capabilities, we will be able to fully reach the potential of our in-house integrated production of silicon wafers, cells, modules, and by optimizing technology and specialized labor, both companies will jointly work together to reduce costs and improve efficiency in PV manufacturing, and build a long-term sustainable clean energy ecosystem for the industry."

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL), a leading fully integrated solar project developer, recently announced the signing of a strategic partnership agreement with Terra Aurea Gela S.r.l, an Italian, based project developer specialized in the development of renewable energy power plants in Italy, to co-develop ground-mounted solar projects in Italy, with a pipeline of several transactions scheduled for 2022.

As part of the agreement, ReneSola Power and Terra Aurea Gela will develop projects in a broad range of sizes across the country. The two companies expect the collaboration to further strengthen their presence in the Italian market.

Mr. Josef Kastner, CEO of ReneSola Power European Region, commented, "We are excited to work together with Terra Aurea Gela S.r.l. ReneSola Power is committed to accelerating solar development in Europe, and together with Terra Aurea Gela, we expect to bring a range of high-quality projects to the Italian market, driving further growth in the region."

