Global Software Localization Tools Market was Valued at US$ 1007.07 Mn in 2019 Growing at a CAGR of 4.10% Over the Forecast Period - says Absolute Markets Insights

PUNE, India, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to positively impact the global software localization tools market. Software localization tools help the end-users to reach a wider range of audience by providing the software in the local language. This is highly beneficial in regions such as the Baltic countries, Finland, South America, etc., where the familiarity with English is considerably lower. The pandemic has forced businesses to widen their reach by exploring new markets