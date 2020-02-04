Global Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Market to Expand at a CAGR of 4.5% Over 2018 to 2026, Reaching US$ 13.6 Bn by 2026: Transparency Market Research

As global healthcare organizations lend credence to smoking cessation programs, several new lines of de-addiction to nicotine have come forth. Once thought to be an impossible feat, quitting smoking now seems achievable for masses of all age groups

ALBANY, New York, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The healthcare industry has accepted the predicament of dealing with the addiction of a large population of people to nicotine. Emergence of smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction programs has restored the trust of the people in the healthcare and medical industries. Furthermore, the ill-effects and potential harms caused by addiction to smoking are popularised through several online and offline campaigns. With rapid snubbing of smoking and nicotine consumption by the several entities, the total value of the global smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market is set to multiply. With an estimated CAGR of 4.5% over the period between 2018 and 2026, the total value of the global smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market is expected to touch US$ 13.6 Bn by 2026-end.

Awareness campaigns meant to inform and educate people about the benefits of smoking cessation could act as the centrepiece for market growth and maturity. There is no contention about the relevance of using online channels to dissipate relevant information and tips for people willing to quit smoking for good.

Key Findings of the Market

Since smoking cessation programs follow a progressive route, several healthcare professionals recommend a shift to e-cigarettes in the initial phase of therapy.

Amongst the various prescription products, nicotine tablets and gums shall attract increased demand from the end-users.

Availability of smoking cessation products across online channel has ushered new growth opportunities across the market.

Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Market: Key Drivers

The pharmaceutical industry has joined hands with the healthcare sector to develop new programs for smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction. This factor, coupled with the use of online media and social channels to promote smoking cessation, could drive sales across the global market. Moreover, cigarette manufacturers are under constant scrutiny from state authorities to emblazon warnings and signs on cigarette packs and nicotine gums. The following trends could play a defining role in driving sales across the market:

Rising incidence of lung cancer has caused a renaissance across the healthcare industry to control the ill-effects of nicotine consumption.

Corporate entities and offices have shown immense enthusiasm in initiating corporate health programs. Smoking cessation campaigns are an important part of such programs.

Several large-scale companies run smoking cessation campaigns as a part of their corporate social responsibility.

Framing of strict immigration laws pertaining to smuggling of cigarette or nicotine has also played an underhanded role in market growth.

Key Challenges for Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Market Players

The following trends and practices have caused blockades to growth for market vendors operating in the global smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market.

Despite concerted efforts to control smoking, a large population of people is reluctant to follow the tips and tricks suggested under cessation programs.

Weak regulations and barriers in regard to the sale of cigarettes across retail stores and other shops has been a disadvantage for the vendors.

Emergence of new brands of cigarettes with reduced pricing have enabled youngsters to smoke more frequently than before.

Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Market: Regional Analysis

Nicotine products are sold at a much lower price in Asia Pacific , majorly due to the presence of unauthorised channels for procuring nicotine products. Several entities are investigating and busting such unauthorised channels to reduce the flux of nicotine products in the market.

, majorly due to the presence of unauthorised channels for procuring nicotine products. Several entities are investigating and busting such unauthorised channels to reduce the flux of nicotine products in the market. Despite the presence of long-drawn campaigns for smoking cessation, there are no strict rules to alleviate the sale of cigarettes in North America and Europe . The efforts of the NHS in England have, however, tasted success in helping several people to quit smoking.

and . The efforts of the NHS in have, however, tasted success in helping several people to quit smoking. The Middle East has witnessed an increase in the sale of nicotine products, and the market vendors can capture a huge market here with clever marketing and information campaigns.

Competitive Landscape

Companies such as Pfizer and Janssen are focusing on dispelling positive messages around smoking cessation in order to encourage people to quit smoking. Use of weekly and daily challenges and no-smoking calendars are some of the popular tactics used by these companies to help people towards de-addiction. Other leading players in the global market are Cipla Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK), Johnson & Johnson (J&J), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd., and ITC Ltd.

Global Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Market, by Product Type

Products (with Nicotine)



OTC Products





E-cigarettes







Nicotine Gums (NRT)







Nicotine Patches (NRT)







Nicotine Lozenges (NRT)







Nicotine Tablets (NRT)





Prescription Products





Nicotine Sprays (NRT)







Nicotine Inhalers (NRT)



Products (without Nicotine)



Prescription Products





Zyban







Chantix

Global Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Market, by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Global Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada



Rest of North America

Europe

U.K.



France



Germany



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

& (MEA) GCC



South Africa



Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil



Rest of South America

