Global Smart Pills Market to Surge at a CAGR of ~11% by 2030 | DelveInsight

The smart pills market is set for continuous expansion thanks to a surge in new product introductions and approvals. There's a growing emphasis on tackling medical gaps with inventive solutions, fueling the market's growth. Between 2024 and 2030, we anticipate a thriving environment for smart pill options, playing a substantial role in advancing healthcare as a whole.

LAS VEGAS, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Smart Pills Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading smart pills companies' market shares, challenges, smart pills market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market smart pills companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Smart Pills Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global smart pills market during the forecast period.

is anticipated to dominate the global smart pills market during the forecast period. Within the application segment of the smart pills market, the small bowel video capsule endoscopy category captured a substantial revenue share in 2023, driven by its inherent advantages and diverse applications.

Notable smart pills companies such as Medtronic, Capso Vision Inc., Olympus America, Hoya (Pentax Medical), etectRx, Check-Cap, INTROMEDIC, HQ, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Novartis AG, BodyCAP, Medisafe, Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc., JINSHAN Science & Technology, Proteus Digital Health, Inc., AnX Robotics, Medimetrics S.A. de C.V., BioCam, BDD Limited, RF Co., Ltd., and several others, are currently operating in the smart pills market.

and several others, are currently operating in the smart pills market. In February 2023 , AnX Robotica Corp. (US) launched the NaviCam Small Bowel System in the US. The NaviCam SB System utilizes aspherical lens technology to reduce distortion and enhance the field of vision, a critical component in the diagnosis of small bowel disease.

launched the NaviCam Small Bowel System in the US. The NaviCam SB System utilizes aspherical lens technology to reduce distortion and enhance the field of vision, a critical component in the diagnosis of small bowel disease. In 2021, Check-Cap ( Israel ) expanded C-Scan's manufacturing capacity and on-premises production line, while also remedying technical issues from a single source supplier. The company significantly expanded its production line to support its US pivotal study.

expanded C-Scan's manufacturing capacity and on-premises production line, while also remedying technical issues from a single source supplier. The company significantly expanded its production line to support its US pivotal study. In June 2020 , AnX Robotica Corp. was granted by the FDA De-Novo classification for its NaviCam Magnetically Controlled Capsule Endoscopy (MCCE) System. It is the first-of-its-kind system that allows complete, real-time visualization of the stomach utilizing a pill-sized capsule containing a camera and is remote-controlled by the physician using proprietary magnetic technologies.

was granted by the FDA De-Novo classification for its NaviCam Magnetically Controlled Capsule Endoscopy (MCCE) System. It is the first-of-its-kind system that allows complete, real-time visualization of the stomach utilizing a pill-sized capsule containing a camera and is remote-controlled by the physician using proprietary magnetic technologies. In December 2020 , CapsoVision Inc. achieved the International Standard Organization (ISO) 27001 security certification. The scope of the certification includes CapsoVision's headquarters and the company's CapsoCloud software. This certification validates the company's long-term commitment to the protection of customer data.

Smart Pills Overview

Smart pills, also known as digital pills or ingestible sensors, represent a breakthrough in medical technology by combining pharmaceuticals with digital monitoring capabilities. These pills are embedded with tiny sensors that communicate data about the body's response to medication ingestion, such as vital signs or medication adherence, to external devices like smartphones or computers. By providing real-time insights into patient health and treatment effectiveness, smart pills enable healthcare professionals to tailor treatment plans more precisely and intervene promptly when necessary. However, their integration raises ethical concerns regarding privacy and data security, underscoring the need for robust regulatory frameworks to balance innovation with patient rights.

Moreover, smart pills hold promise beyond healthcare, with potential applications in fields like sports performance monitoring and workplace safety. Athletes could use them to track hydration levels and nutrient absorption during training, while employees in high-risk environments could benefit from real-time monitoring of vital signs to prevent accidents. Despite their potential benefits, widespread adoption of smart pills requires addressing technical challenges such as miniaturization, power management, and cost-effectiveness. As research and development continue to advance, smart pills are poised to revolutionize not only healthcare but also various aspects of human performance and safety.

Smart Pills Market Insights

In 2023, North America dominated the smart pills market due to several key factors highlighting the region's importance. The high prevalence of chronic diseases, particularly gastrointestinal disorders and associated cancers, is a major driver of growth. This is supported by the 2021 report from the International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders (IFFGD), which revealed that between 25 to 45 million individuals in the United States suffered from irritable bowel syndrome that year.

The region's openness to advanced technologies aimed at improving patient care is crucial. The broad acceptance of such technologies is facilitated by a sizable and discerning consumer base, bolstered by the rapidly expanding elderly population. Regulatory approvals for innovative devices, along with increased awareness of disease diagnosis through smart pill technology, further contribute to the region's promising prospects.

The IFFGD report also highlights the growing burden of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) in Canada, with projections indicating a rise from 322,600 affected individuals in 2023 to 470,000 by 2035. This trend underscores the increasing demand for smart pills for both diagnosing and treating gastrointestinal diseases.

North America benefits from the presence of key industry players, creating an environment conducive to product development. Additionally, the FDA has played a significant role in shaping the market by approving innovative technologies. For instance, the FDA cleared etectRx's ID-CAP System in December 2019—a pill embedded with sensors that wirelessly communicates with an external system, revolutionizing remote health monitoring without physical contact.

Given these factors, the smart pills market in North America is expected to experience substantial growth from 2024 to 2030. The combination of increasing disease prevalence, regulatory support, technological advancements, and a robust healthcare ecosystem positions the region as a significant driver in the advancement of smart medical solutions.

Smart Pills Market Dynamics

The smart pills market has been witnessing a surge in demand and innovation, driven by the growing need for advanced healthcare solutions. These pills, equipped with sensors and microelectronics, offer real-time monitoring of patients' vital signs and medication adherence. The market dynamics are characterized by a blend of technological advancements, regulatory frameworks, and increasing healthcare expenditure globally. As more stakeholders recognize the potential of smart pills in improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs, the market is poised for significant growth.

Furthermore, the rise of chronic diseases, aging populations, and the increasing adoption of digital health technologies are fueling the expansion of the smart pills market. Patients and healthcare providers are seeking more personalized and efficient treatment options, driving the demand for innovative solutions like smart pills. Moreover, the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms with smart pill technology enhances data analytics capabilities, facilitating better diagnosis, treatment optimization, and preventive care strategies.

However, challenges such as data privacy concerns, regulatory hurdles, and limited reimbursement policies remain significant barriers to widespread adoption. Additionally, the high cost of smart pill technology and the need for specialized infrastructure for data management and analysis pose challenges for market penetration, particularly in developing regions. Overcoming these challenges will require collaboration among stakeholders, including pharmaceutical companies, technology developers, healthcare providers, and regulatory agencies, to ensure the safe and effective integration of smart pills into clinical practice while addressing concerns regarding privacy, accessibility, and affordability.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2021–2030 Smart Pills Market CAGR ~11% Key Smart Pills Companies Medtronic, Capso Vision Inc., Olympus America, Hoya (Pentax Medical), etectRx, Check-Cap, INTROMEDIC, HQ, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Novartis AG, BodyCAP, Medisafe, Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc., JINSHAN Science & Technology, Proteus Digital Health, Inc., AnX Robotics, Medimetrics S.A. de C.V., BioCam, BDD Limited, RF Co., Ltd., among others

Smart Pills Market Assessment

Smart Pills Market Segmentation

Smart Pills Market Segmentation By Product: Capsules and Software and Accessories

Capsules and Software and Accessories

Smart Pills Market Segmentation By Application: Capsule Endoscopy (Small Bowel Video Capsule Endoscopy and Colon Capsule Endoscopy), Patient Monitoring, and Drug Delivery

Capsule Endoscopy (Small Bowel Video Capsule Endoscopy and Colon Capsule Endoscopy), Patient Monitoring, and Drug Delivery

Smart Pills Market Segmentation By Disease: Crohn's Disease, Small Bowel Tumors, Inherited Polyposis Syndromes, GI Bleeding, and Others

Crohn's Disease, Small Bowel Tumors, Inherited Polyposis Syndromes, GI Bleeding, and Others

Smart Pills Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, and Others

Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, and Others

Smart Pills Market Segmentation By Geography : North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of World

: , , , and Rest of World Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

