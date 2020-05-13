Global Skincare Packaging Market to Expand as Product Positioning becomes a Cornerstone for Growth within the Cosmetics Industry - TMR

- The universal demand for improved packaging standards across a multitude of industries has created a plethora of opportunities for growth for various stakeholders.

- The cosmetics industry has redefined the way people view product positioning, and this trend has aided the growth of the global skincare packaging market.

ALBANY, New York, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The packaging sector is constantly evolving new technologies that can drive innovation across the end-industries. It has become mandatory for packaging industries to adhere to the highest standards of innovation and quality. The presence of a seamless packaging sector gives a mark of assurance to companies operating in a multitude of industries such as cosmetics, consumer goods, food and beverages, and electronics. However, the role of proper packaging for preserving skincare products has been particularly vital. Skincare products mostly cater to the higher-income groups that give value to product positioning, promotions, and general product appeal. For this reason, the global skincare packaging market has gained traction from a number of investors in recent times.

Increasing Using of Anti-Aging Products as a Prominent Market Trend

The cosmetics industry has introduced several new products over the past decade. This factor has directly influenced the growth dynamics of the global skincare packaging market. The need for a seamless packaging sector within the cosmetics and skincare industry can be understood through the following trends:

Growing popularity of skincare routines amongst the younger population, making it necessary for the manufacturers to develop a robust promotion plan.

Use of anti-aging creams that are extensively promoted by manufacturers using distinct positioning strategies and packaging standards.

Quest of the packaging sector to develop brand standards in regard to their products to penetrate into the psyche of the audiences.

Development of a robust marketing strategy across the cosmetics industry to shift conventional narratives of promotion to more advanced ones.

Global Skincare Packaging Market: Growth Drivers

Several new trends and opportunities pertaining to the growth of the global skincare packaging market have come to the fore in recent times. There has been a surge in demand for across retail outlets. Purchase decisions of the consumers for new cosmetic products largely depend on the packaging and promotion of the product. Some of the prominent factors responsible for the growth of the global skincare packing market are:

Growing inclination of the masses towards organic products, making it necessary for manufacturers to distinguish organic and non-organic products through proper packaging.

Endorsement of skincare products by celebrities and influencers, often prompting manufacturers to use their images on the packaging covers.

by celebrities and influencers, often prompting manufacturers to use their images on the packaging covers. Development of new packaging standards that redefine skincare routines for the masses.

Practices to Beguile Consumers to Hamper Market Growth

Despite the stupendous relevance of skincare products in the cosmetics industry, several experts have criticized fancy packaging. This is based on the assumption that the pomp and show of packing often convinces the consumers to purchase substandard products. Besides, a lot of skincare product manufacturers have failed to maintain desired safety standards while packaging their products, inviting backlash from the end-users.

Global Skincare Packaging Market: Key Companies

Smurfit Kappa Group PLC,

Swallowfield Plc

Saverglass sas

Rise Cosmetic Packaging Co., Ltd.

RPC Group Plc.

