Global Short-Acting Insulin Market is Expected to Cross ~USD 9 Billion by 2030 | DelveInsight

The growing incidence of diabetes, driven by sedentary lifestyles and poor dietary habits, has heightened the need for insulin therapy to effectively control blood glucose levels. Additionally, increased awareness and diagnosis of diabetes worldwide have motivated more individuals to pursue treatment, which in turn is expected to propel the market growth for short-acting insulin products during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030.

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global short-acting insulin market during the forecast period.

In the drug segment of the short-acting insulin market, the Humulin R category had a significant revenue share in the short-acting insulin market in 2023.

Notable short-acting insulin companies such as Eli Lilly and Company, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, Biocon, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Gland Pharma, Lupin, Sensile, Zydus Cadila, Cipla, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals, ADOCIA SAS, Geropharm LLC, Wockhadt Ltd., Mannkind Corporation, and several others, are currently operating in the short-acting insulin market.

In March 2024, Novo Nordisk announced that the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) had recommended marketing authorization for Awiqli® (once-weekly basal insulin icodec) for the treatment of diabetes in adults.

In March 2023, Sanofi reduced the U.S. list price of Lantus®, its most-prescribed insulin, by 78% and capped the out-of-pocket cost of Lantus® at $35 for all patients with commercial insurance.

Short-Acting Insulin Overview

Short-acting insulin is designed to manage blood glucose levels by mimicking the body's natural insulin response. This type of insulin begins to work within 30 minutes after injection, peaks around 2 to 3 hours, and continues to be effective for about 4 to 6 hours. It is often used to control blood sugar spikes that occur during or after meals, making it an essential component of diabetes management.

Due to its rapid onset and relatively short duration, short-acting insulin is ideal for providing flexibility in diabetes care, allowing adjustments based on meal size and timing. This type of insulin is typically administered via subcutaneous injection, and its effectiveness can be influenced by factors such as the site of injection and individual patient metabolism. Proper dosing and timing are crucial to prevent both hyperglycemia and hypoglycemia, emphasizing the need for close monitoring and personalized treatment plans.

Short-Acting Insulin Market Insights

In 2023, North America held the largest share of the short-acting insulin market among all regions. The market in this region is experiencing robust growth due to several key factors. A major driver is the significant rise in the diabetic population, influenced by an aging demographic, increasing obesity rates, and more sedentary lifestyles, all contributing to higher diabetes prevalence. Additionally, there is a growing focus on diabetes awareness and educational programs across North America, which aim to inform the public about the risks, early diagnosis, and proper management of diabetes, thereby boosting the demand for short-acting insulin.

Government initiatives that promote diabetes awareness and early diagnosis can lead to a higher number of diagnoses, particularly of type 1 diabetes that requires insulin therapy. For example, in November 2023, PAHO and WHO organized a hybrid event in Mexico City for World Diabetes Day 2023, which was streamed via Zoom. This event showcased regional achievements, challenges, and opportunities in diabetes prevention and control. Such awareness campaigns can significantly enhance the short-acting insulin market by increasing public awareness, supporting policy development, improving access, facilitating information exchange, engaging stakeholders, addressing regional needs, and strengthening the capacity of healthcare professionals.

The factors mentioned above contribute to the growth of the short-acting insulin market in the region throughout the forecast period.

Short-Acting Insulin Market Dynamics

The short-acting insulin market is characterized by dynamic shifts driven by various factors, including technological advancements, increasing prevalence of diabetes, and evolving healthcare policies. As the global incidence of diabetes continues to rise, the demand for effective short-acting insulin products is experiencing significant growth. These insulins are crucial for managing blood glucose levels in diabetic patients, offering rapid onset and relatively short duration of action, which aids in controlling postprandial blood sugar spikes.

Technological advancements play a pivotal role in shaping the short-acting insulin market. The development of insulin analogs and improved delivery mechanisms, such as insulin pumps and pens, has enhanced the efficacy and convenience of insulin therapy. This has led to an increase in patient adherence and satisfaction, further driving market growth. Additionally, innovations in insulin formulations and delivery systems are anticipated to expand the range of options available to patients, catering to diverse needs and preferences.

The competitive landscape of the short-acting insulin market is marked by the presence of major pharmaceutical companies and a continuous stream of new entrants. Established players, such as Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, and Eli Lilly, dominate the market with their well-established products and strong distribution networks. However, the market also sees increased activity from generic manufacturers and biosimilars, which are contributing to price competition and greater accessibility for patients. The introduction of biosimilars, in particular, is expected to influence pricing dynamics and market share distribution.

Regulatory factors and healthcare policies also significantly impact the short-acting insulin market. Governments and health organizations are increasingly focusing on cost control measures and diabetes management guidelines, which can affect insulin pricing and reimbursement policies. For instance, changes in reimbursement rates or new regulations regarding insulin approvals can influence market dynamics and shape competitive strategies for both established and emerging companies.

Overall, the short-acting insulin market is poised for continued growth, driven by rising diabetes prevalence, technological advancements, and evolving market dynamics. As the landscape evolves, stakeholders will need to navigate a complex environment of innovation, competition, and regulatory changes to effectively meet the needs of patients and healthcare systems.

Short-Acting Insulin Market Assessment

Short-Acting Insulin Market Segmentation

Short-Acting Insulin Market Segmentation By Drug: Lispro (Humalog), Aspart (NovoLog/NovoRapid), Glulisine (Apidra), Humulin R, Novolin R, Actrapid, and Others

Short-Acting Insulin Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Drug Store & Retail Pharmacies, and Online Providers

Short-Acting Insulin Market Segmentation By Geography : North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of World

