Global Scalp Microneedling Market to Surpass US$ 336.3 Million by 2030 - Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global scalp microneedling market is estimated to be valued at US$ 179.5 Million in 2022 and expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Scalp Microneedling Market:

An increase in the prevalence of androgenetic alopecia (AGA), is expected to drive the demand for scalp microneedling procedure for the treatment of AGA. For instance, according to an article published by Dove Press Ltd., in September 2021, a study was published to analyze the prevalence and types of androgenetic alopecia (AGA) among hospital staff and compared it with the general population in dermatology. The prevalence of AGA among male and female staff was found to be around 42.9% and 13.0%, respectively, and the corresponding rates among general male and female population were 27.5% and 8.1%, respectively.

Furthermore, key market players are focusing on the adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as acquisition and collaboration in order to expand their product portfolio and presence in the global scalp microneedling market. For instance, in October 2021, BayPine LP, a private investment firm based in Boston, U.S., announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Pinnacle Dermatology Management, the largest female-founded dermatology management services organization in the U.S. The affiliated clinical practices include board-certified dermatologists, Mohs and plastic surgeons, physician assistants, and nurse practitioners that treat the full spectrum of skin care needs, including general dermatology, surgical, pathology, radiation, and cosmetic services.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global scalp microneedling market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period, owing to the increasing efficacy of microneedling procedure. According to an article published by The Journal of Cutaneous and Aesthetic Surgery (JCAS), in February 2019, a randomized controlled, single-observer blinded study was published to determine the efficacy of topical minoxidil plus microneedling versus topical minoxidil alone in the treatment of androgenetic alopecia. The study showed that the combination of microneedling and topical minoxidil treatment was superior compared to topical minoxidil alone with regard to increase in the hair count and patient satisfaction.

Among needle material, the metal segment is expected to dominate the global scalp microneedling market in 2022, as metals have good mechanical properties and biocompatibility and also are strong enough to avoid breaking, thus more suitable as compared to silicon for microneedle devices.

Among region, North America is expected to dominate the global scalp microneedling market due to an increase in the number of cancer cases and chemotherapy procedures, increase in the number of cosmetic procedures, and presence of advanced healthcare facilities & skilled professionals in the region.

Key players operating in the global scalp microneedling market include Dermapen, Dermaroller GmbH, Zcalp, Envision Medical Spa, MDPen Fractional Microdermal Needling, DermaConcepts, ConceptSkincare, Ramboll Environ, Inc., Edge Systems LLC., Weyergans High Care, and Bomtech Electronics Co., Ltd.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Scalp Microneedling Market, By Product Type:

Dermaroller

Dermapen

Derma-stamp

Global Scalp Microneedling Market, By Size:

Under 0.25 mm

0.25mm-0.3mm

0.75mm-1.0mm

1.0mm-1.5mm

Above 1.5mm

Global Scalp Microneedling Market, By Needle Material:

Silicon Microneedle

Metal Microneedle

Glass Microneedle

Global Scalp Microneedling Market, By End User:

Hospitals

Dermatology Clinics

Others

Global Scalp Microneedling Market, By Region:

North America

By Country:



U.S.





Canada

Europe

By Country:



U.K.





Germany





Italy





France





Spain





Russia





Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country:



China





India





Japan





ASEAN





Australia





South Korea





Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

By Country:



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

By Country:



GCC Countries





Israel





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

