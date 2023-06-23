Global Safe Deposit Box Services Market to Surpass USD 11.8 Bn By 2031| Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Global Safe Deposit Box Services Market Segments - by Payment Type (Monthly, Quarterly, Bi-Annually, Annually), by Box Size (Small, Medium, Large), by Application (Personal, Commercial), and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market size was USD 9.6 Bn in 2022 and is expected to surpass USD 11.8 Bn expanding at a CAGR of 2.4% by the end of 2031. Increasing awareness about the safety and security of valuables is projected to propel the market in the coming years.

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Bank of America Corporation

Wells Fargo

BANK OF CHINA ( HONG KONG ) LIMITED

( ) LIMITED China Construction Bank ( Asia ) Corporation Limited

) Corporation Limited Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd

KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE

FINANCE HOUSE SNB

First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC

MySafe

HAB Bank

SQN Banking Systems

Valley State Bank

Liberty Bank

Bank of Coushatta

Huron Valley State Bank

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments, which include payment type, box size, applications, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players and covers their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping market players to expand their market share.

Regional Highlights:

On the basis of region, the global safe deposit box services market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global market, as India and China-based banks are providing discounts on safe deposit boxes. Moreover, growing concerns to keep belongings safe among the older population are likely to fuel the regional market.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

Safe deposit box service is a bank locker service provided by banks that safeguard valuables at a bank. It is much safer than home safes.

Safe deposit box service has storage facilities, which allow customers to rent out their safe deposit boxes to take care of belongings including personal and corporate belongings.

Increasing rate of robbery is likely to boost the demand for safe deposit box for storing valuable items.

Rising insurance policies from financial organizations to cover loss related to safe deposit boxes are expected to drive the market in the coming years.

Technological advancements, such as biometrics and keyless systems to enhance security are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the safe deposit box service market.

The annual payment type segment is projected to expand at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period, due to the growing need for long-term storage of belongings that are not used regularly.

segment is projected to expand at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period, due to the growing need for long-term storage of belongings that are not used regularly. The small box segment is anticipated to hold a major share of the market, as it allows customization according to the customer's needs and can be used on a daily basis.

segment is anticipated to hold a major share of the market, as it allows customization according to the customer's needs and can be used on a daily basis. The personal segment is expected to dominate the market during the projected period, owing to increasing security concerns regarding the theft of personal belongings.

Read 216 Pages Research Report with Detailed TOC on "Safe Deposit Box Services Market Segments - by Payment Type (Monthly, Quarterly, Bi-Annually, Annually), by Box Size (Small, Medium, Large), by Application (Personal, Commercial), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast, 2023 – 2031"

Key Segments Covered

Payment Type

Monthly

Quarterly

Bi-Annually

Annually

Box Size

Small

Medium

Large

Application

Personal

Commercial

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

