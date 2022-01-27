Global Relay Named a Leader in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Information Archiving for Ninth Consecutive Time

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Relay, a leading provider of electronic communications compliance solutions with intelligent archiving, was today named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Information Archiving for the ninth consecutive time.

The report, which evaluates vendors based on their Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute, placed Global Relay as a Leader.

Global Relay Archive also scored highest among vendors in all four Use Cases in the Gartner Critical Capabilities Report, which was published alongside the Gartner Magic Quadrant. While this is the eighth year Global Relay has been recognized in the Critical Capabilities Report, it is the first time it has scored highest across all Use Cases; Compliance, Archive, E-discovery and Analytics.

The report comes as the pace of digital transformation continues to fuel the adoption of technologies to manage rising volumes of electronic communications. Companies, especially those in heavily regulated industries, have been pushed to maintain pace and shore up their compliance capabilities.

"For more than 20 years, we have equipped firms with technology to proactively manage data governance and increasing scrutiny of their electronically stored information," said Global Relay Chief Executive Officer, Warren Roy. "Today, we remain committed to that goal, helping organizations implement a scalable, fully compliant solution that unifies and classifies disparate data, identifies risk, and enriches data insight within a single platform."

In the last year, Global Relay invested in more native-developed data source connectors to improve support and interoperability with stored data. The company added extensive capability in data capture, including across trade reconstruction, advanced supervision, and other specialized use cases such as text and voice. It has also introduced its own embedded Artificial Intelligence (AI) offering to improve performance and accuracy of data classification, e-discovery and supervision.

For complimentary access to the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving, visit globalrelay.com

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving, Michael Hoeck and Jeff Vogel, 24 January 2022

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Global Relay

Global Relay is the leading provider of fully-compliant, cloud-based message archiving, supervision and eDiscovery solutions for the global financial sector and other highly regulated industries. The privately owned company delivers services to over 20,000 customers in 90 countries, including 22 of the top 25 banks. Global Relay Archive ensures support for email, instant messaging, Bloomberg®, Refinitiv, social media, mobile messaging and more for users of mobile, Microsoft Outlook® and web-based platforms. For more information please visit www.globalrelay.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1735049/Global_Relay_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1735048/gartner_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Global Relay