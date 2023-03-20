Global Probiotic Dietary Supplements Market Report 2023: Forecasted Market Size, Key Segments, Top Players And Strategies, By The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per The Business research Company's Probiotic Dietary Supplements Global Market Report 2023, probiotic dietary supplements market size will grow from $6.4 billion in 2022 to $6.8 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 7%. The probiotic dietary supplements market size is then expected to grow to $9.4 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of more than 8%.

The global probiotic dietary supplements market is segmented -

By Source: Yeast, Bacteria By Form: Capsules, Chewables And Gummies, Powders, Tablets And Softgels, Other Forms By Distribution Channel: Business To Business, Business To Consumer By Application: Infant Formula, Food Supplement, Specialty Nutrients, Nutritional Supplements By End Use: Human Probiotics, Animal Probiotics

The top opportunities in the probiotic dietary supplements market segmented by source will arise in the bacteria segment, which will gain $2.3 billion of global annual sales by 2027.

Take a look at a sample of our global probiotic dietary supplements market report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6267&type=smp

The global probiotic dietary supplements market is fairly concentrated, with a few large players. Reckitt Benckiser LLC was the largest competitor with 8.3% share of the probiotic dietary supplements market, followed by Procter & Gamble, International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF), Church & Dwight Co Inc, Koninklijke DSM NV, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, BioGaia AB, PharmaCare Laboratories, Probi AB, and Protexin.

One of the strategies used by these players in the global probiotic dietary supplements market is focusing on delivering tailored health benefits through the launch of new products. An example of this can be seen in the strategy of Reckitt Benckiser Group. For instance, in September 2020, Reckitt launched Bodi-Ome, a first-of-its-kind microbiome brand. The Bodi-Ome offers a line of five probiotic dietary supplements that uses targeted and clinically-proven probiotic strains for supporting digestive and immune health, vaginal health, heart health, and mood.

Another strategy we see being used in the global probiotic dietary supplements market is an increase in innovation in the field of metabolic health through strategic collaborations and partnerships. For instance, in September 2020, P&G partnered with DuPont for developing next-generation probiotics (NGPs), which will initially be used in dietary supplements. Through this partnership, P&G aims at providing innovative probiotic solutions for the well-being of consumers across the world.

Read The Full Global Probiotic Dietary Supplements Market Here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/probiotics-dietary-supplements-global-market-report

Probiotic dietary supplements market report 2023 by the business research company describes and explains the probiotic dietary supplements market and covers 2017-2022, termed the historic period, and 2022-2027 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2027-2032. The report covers market sizing information, market trends, strategies, and opportunities for the seven regions and major players of the probiotic dietary supplements market.

View Similar Reports

Probiotics Global Market Report 2023 – By Form (Liquid, Dry), By Ingredient (Bacteria, Yeast), By Application (Food And Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Animal Feed), By End User (Human, Animal), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets Or Supermarkets, Pharmacies Or Health Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, Other Distribution Channels) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

Probiotics In Animal Feed Global Market Report 2023 – By Form Type (Dry, Liquid), By Source Type (Bacteria, Yeast And Fungi) By Application Type (Cattle, Poultry, Swine, Aquaculture, Other Applications) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

Immunity Boosting Food Products Global Market Report 2023 – By Product Type (Herbs & Spices, Nuts & Seeds, Fruits & Vegetables, DairyBased Products, Probiotics And Prebiotics, Other Product Types), By Form (Tablets, Capsules, Powder, Liquid, Other Forms), By Distribution Channel (StoreBased, NonStoreBased), Imaging Systems (Video Processors, Light Sources, Camera Heads, Wireless Displays & Monitors, Other Components) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

The World's Most Comprehensive Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users make better strategic decisions.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1751581/tbrc_logo.jpg

SOURCE The Business Research Company