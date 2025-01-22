Global Private 5G Network Market Experiences Explosive Growth with 46.8% CAGR

Comprehensive Report Unveils Latest Advances, Market Dynamics, and Practical Applications in the Private 5G Network Sector

BOSTON, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, "Global Private 5G Network Market" is projected to reach $22.2 billion by the end of 2029, at a CAGR of 46.8% for the forecast period of 2024-2029.

Private 5G networks cover hardware, software, and services. The report breaks down the market into frequency bands (sub-6-GHz and millimeter-wave) and deployment types (on-premises and cloud-based). The report examines how private 5G is used in industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, BFSI, energy, automotive, aerospace, media, mining, IT, logistics, and supply chain management. It also provides a regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World, which includes Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. The study covers market drivers, trends and profiles of leading companies, with projections from 2024 to 2029 based on 2023 data.

The private 5G network market is evolving quickly, with innovations expanding its use across industries. With rising needs for secure, low-latency communications, the drive for industrial automation, and a growing demand for tailored network solutions, it is more important than ever for stakeholders to stay on top of these developments. Understanding the latest in private 5G can help companies seize new opportunities and stay competitive in this fast-changing landscape.

Factors driving the global private 5G network market include:

Growing Emphasis on Industrial Automation: Private 5G networks enable high-speed, low-latency connectivity for automated machinery and real-time data processing, boosting industrial efficiency.

Rising Demand for Low Latency and High Reliability: These networks provide the ultra-low latency and high reliability, needed for mission-critical applications in healthcare, manufacturing, and autonomous vehicles.

Increasing Security Concerns: Private 5G networks enhance security by offering better control over data traffic and allowing businesses to implement tailored security protocols.

Broadening Scope of Customized Solutions: These networks can be customized to meet specific industry needs, such as supporting high device density, providing remote coverage, or integrating with existing systems.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $2.3 billion Market size forecast $22.2 billion Growth rate CAGR of 46.8% for the forecast period of 2024-2029 Segments covered Offering, Frequency Band, Deployment Type, Application Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Market drivers • Growing emphasis on industrial automation. • Rising demand for low latency and for high reliability. • Increasing security concerns. • Broadening scope of customized solutions

Facts about the global private 5G network market:

Network Slicing in Private 5G : Enterprises use network slicing to customize network resources for specific applications, enhancing performance and security beyond traditional networks.

Edge Computing Integration : Combining edge computing with private 5G enables real-time data processing at the network edge, reducing latency and enabling new applications such as autonomous vehicles and smart cities.

Adoption in Key Sectors: Private 5G networks are increasingly used in manufacturing and healthcare for real-time data processing and high reliability, supporting technologies such as augmented reality and automation.

The report addresses the following questions:

What is the projected size and growth rate of the market?

• The market is projected to reach $22.2 billion by the end of 2029, at a CAGR of 46.8%. What factors are driving the growth of the market?

• These drivers include a growing emphasis on industrial automation, rising demand for low latency and high reliability, and increasing security concerns. What market segments are covered in the report?

• Offering, frequency band, deployment type, application and region. Which frequency band segment will dominate the market in 2029?

• The sub-6 GHz spectrum frequency band is expected to dominate the market in 2029. Which region has the largest market share?

• North America holds the largest share.

Market leaders include:

HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO. LTD.

CISCO SYSTEMS INC.

CIENA CORP.

JUNIPER NETWORKS INC.

NEC CORP.

NOKIA

ORACLE

SAMSUNG

TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON

ZTE CORP.

