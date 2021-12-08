Global Pressure Transducer Market Foreseen to Hit $9,986.2 Million, Growing at 6.1% CAGR from 2021 to 2028 [228-Pages] | Confirmed by Research Dive

- Rising demand for demand for automation technologies in several industries is fueling the global pressure transducer market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the market. The Asia Pacific market is likely to lead the market.

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, "Pressure Transducer Market by Technology Type (Piezoresistive Strain Gauge, Capacitance, and Others), Pressure Type (Absolute Pressure, Gauge Pressure, and Differential Pressure), End-use (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Healthcare, Oil & Gas, and Others), and Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028".

The global pressure transducer market is expected to garner $9,986.2 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2028. The report delivers comprehensive insights into the current condition and future prospective of the industry by meticulously examining market drivers and restraints, opportunities, major segments, and regions.

Special Discount Flat 20% OFF –

Get Access to Single User License of Pressure Transducer Market Research Report Now at $ 4560 $5700

Get | Download an Exclusive Sample Report of Pressure Transducer Market

Key Segment Findings of the Market:

The market is segmented based on technology type, pressure type, end-use, and region.

The piezoresistive strain gauge sub-segment of the technology type segment is anticipated to hold highest share of the market and surpass $4436.6 million in the estimated period. This growth is mainly because of the rise in the demand for vehicles in emerging nations and growing governmental concerns related to safety.

in the estimated period. This growth is mainly because of the rise in the demand for vehicles in emerging nations and growing governmental concerns related to safety. The absolute pressure sub-segment of the pressure type segment is anticipated to observe highest growth and collect a revenue of $4,095.0 million in the estimated period. This growth is mainly because of the surging demand for error-free engine functionality for manufacturing more safe vehicles.

in the estimated period. This growth is mainly because of the surging demand for error-free engine functionality for manufacturing more safe vehicles. The automotive sub-segment of the end-use segment is anticipated to witness augmented growth by gathering $2,396.0 million in the estimated period. This growth is mainly because of the increasing demand for passenger vehicles in developing nations and growing implementation of innovative automotive technologies like ABS, TPMS, ESC, and airbags in the passenger vehicles.

Get Read Only Access to Pressure Transducer Market Research Report at $ 2999

Among region, the Asia Pacific region market is projected to observe significant growth and garner $2,450.6 million in the estimated period. The growth of this region market is mostly owing to the growing existence of leading market players, rising technological developments, and growing number of process industries in this region.

Market Dynamics

The key factor fueling the growth of the global pressure transducer market is a significant rise in the demand for automation technologies in several industries and growth in the need for optimal pressure maintenance. In addition, increasing demand for advanced vehicles in various developing regions is expected to open doors to innovative opportunities for the market growth in the projected period. However, high competition amongst the rising number of sensor producers is projected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Pressure Transducer Market:

The COVID-19 pandemic has made a negative impact on the growth of the global pressure transducer market in 2020. In the pandemic period, the automobile companies have been greatly impacted owing to the steep fall in the sales as well as halt in production cycles, resulting in a great decline in the demand and sales of pressure transducers. This is hampering the market growth amidst the pandemic period.

Checkout How Impacts the COVID-19 on the Pressure Transducer Market. Click Here to Schedule a Call to speak our Expert Analyst for Triangulate with your own data

Top 10 Players of the Pressure Transducer Industry

The major players of the global pressure transducer industry are

1. Panasonic Corporation

2. Sensata Technologies, Inc

3. Honeywell International Inc

4. ControlAir, Inc.

5. Validyne Engineering

6. Robert Bosch Gmbh

7. ABB Ltd

8. Setra Systems, Inc. (Fortive)

9. NXP semiconductors

10. Kulite Semiconductor Products Inc., and others.

- Inquire to get access for Detailed Top Companies Development Strategy Pressure Transducer Market Report

Numerous business strategies, such as acquisitions, mergers, R&D activities, new product developments, and much more, are implemented by these players to attain a strong position in the global market. For instance, in June 2019, Honeywell, a pioneer in automation control, serving industrial process manufacturers worldwide, announced to introduce a novel media-isolated pressure sensor for a range of devices, such as aggressive fluids as well as water, at Sensors Expo 2019.

Moreover, the report offers other key details of leading players such as business tactics, financial performance, and product/service range of these players along with Porter's five forces analysis and SWOT analysis.

Related Article Links:

More Trending Topics:

About Research Dive:

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With an unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact Us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005

(P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India)

Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454

E-mail: support@researchdive.com

Website: https://www.researchdive.com

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/997523/Research_Dive_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research Dive