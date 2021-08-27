Global Precious Metals E-Waste Recovery Market to Garner Revenue of $12,636.3 Million at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2020-2027 - Exclusive Report [265 pages] by Research Dive

- The global precious metals e-waste recovery market set to witness exponential growth in the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region has added to the growth of the industry. Various key players are working to further boost the growth of the market.

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive recently published a report titled, "Precious Metals E-waste Recovery Market by Metal Type (Gold, Copper, Silver, and Others), Source (Home Appliances, Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecommunication Equipment, and Others), and Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027".

The Global Precious Metals E-waste Recovery Market precious metals E-waste recovery market is set to witness a surge in revenue from $8,721.0 million to over $12,636.3 million at a stable CAGR of 4.7% from 2020-2027.

Regional Analysis: Precious Metals E-Waste Recovery Market

The Asia-Pacific Precious Metals E-Waste Recovery Market has witnessed immense growth in revenue from $3,927.1 million to over $5,767.8 million from 2020-2027. The rising amount of equipment available for recycling primarily comes from the IT and telecommunication companies which are prominent in the regions. This has led to the immense growth in the market.

Key Market Segments

By metal type, the gold metal type segment is predicted to gain momentum in the market. Gold is known to be an extremely effective conductor and is easily mouldable. This makes it easier to be incorporated into other equipment, which makes it one of the most sought-after metals in the process of e-waste recovery with a high economic value.

By source, the consumer electronics sub-segment is set to dominate the market with a rise in revenue from $3,463.2 million in 2019 to over $5,190.9 million in 2027. This is due to the extensive use of consumer goods by people which are then discarded over time. This equipment is then collected and sent for the extraction of precious metals present in it.

Market Dynamics

The precious metals found in other equipment and electronics are usually extracted using both chemical and manual methods. The chemical used maybe harmful to the workers using them. Similarly, the manual method involves separating the tiny bits and pieces by hand, which involves risk of injury as well. These are many turn out to be a drawback for the market.

The implementation of newer forms of technology as well as machinery of different kinds has assisted in making the process of extraction faster and smoother. This has been an added advantage that has helped in being a growth factor for the market.

Top 10 Key Market Players of Precious Metals E-Waste Recovery Market and Development Strategies

Johnson Matthey umicore Materion Corporation Boliden Group Sims Recycling Ltd TANAKA HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. Metallix TES Heraeus Holding Enviroleach Technologies Inc.

For instance, in December 2020, EnviroLeach Technologies, an organization known for their clean technology, announced a pioneering idea of using water based solution for the extraction of tin from circuit boards that are almost defunct in nature. This will be useful in reducing amount of e-waste sent to landfills, hence creating a more circular economy.

Moreover, the report offers other key details of leading players such as business tactics, financial performance, and product/service range of these players along with Porter's five forces analysis and SWOT analysis.

