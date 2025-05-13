Global Polyester Fiber Textile Market Forecast: Growth to USD 15.89 Billion by 2030 with Strong Demand in Apparel and Home Furnishing | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Polyester Fiber Textile Market is Segmented by Type (Primary, Recycle), by Application (Home Furnishing, Apparel, Industrial).

The Global Polyester Fiber Textile Market is projected to grow from USD 12850 Million in 2024 to USD 15890 Million by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.6% during the forecast period.

Claim Your Free Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-26Y8247/Global_Polyester_Fiber_Textile_Market

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Polyester Fiber Textile Market:

The polyester fiber textile market is experiencing strong and sustained growth, fueled by its cost-effectiveness, durability, and adaptability across various sectors including apparel, home furnishings, and industrial applications. A significant trend shaping the market is the rising demand for recycled polyester, driven by increasing environmental awareness and corporate sustainability initiatives. Fast fashion continues to rely heavily on polyester for its affordability and quick production turnaround, while technical textiles favor its strength and resilience.

Blended fabrics combining polyester with natural fibers are gaining popularity for offering enhanced comfort and performance. Moreover, the consistent availability of raw materials and advancements in textile processing technologies are supporting large-scale, efficient production. The expanding middle-class population in developing regions, coupled with urbanization and global e-commerce growth, further boosts polyester fiber consumption.

Unlock Insights: View Full Report Now! https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-26Y8247/global-polyester-fiber-textile

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE GLOBAL POLYESTER FIBER TEXTILE MARKET:

Recycled polyester fiber significantly contributes to the growth of the polyester fiber textile market due to its alignment with sustainability goals and circular economy initiatives. With rising environmental concerns and regulatory pressures, many manufacturers and brands are shifting towards recycled alternatives to reduce their carbon footprint. Recycled polyester, derived from post-consumer plastic waste like PET bottles, allows companies to maintain fiber quality while promoting eco-conscious production practices. Fashion brands, in particular, are adopting recycled polyester to meet consumer demands for ethical products, which in turn propels market demand. Additionally, cost advantages in sourcing and government incentives for sustainable manufacturing further accelerate the adoption of recycled polyester fiber in the global textile landscape.

Primary polyester fiber continues to be a key growth driver in the polyester fiber textile market due to its superior performance attributes such as durability, elasticity, and wrinkle resistance. It is widely preferred in applications that require high strength and consistency, such as industrial fabrics, upholstery, and home textiles. The global expansion of the automotive and construction sectors also fuels the need for virgin polyester in specialized applications like seat belts, insulation, and geotextiles. Moreover, the availability of raw materials like purified terephthalic acid (PTA) and monoethylene glycol (MEG) at competitive prices supports large-scale production. These advantages ensure that virgin polyester fiber remains an essential material in both functional and aesthetic textile applications.

The apparel sector plays a pivotal role in accelerating the growth of the polyester fiber textile market due to the fiber's versatility and affordability. Polyester's moisture-wicking capability, quick-drying nature, and shape retention make it a preferred material for activewear, fast fashion, and mass-produced garments. With the rise in e-commerce and globalization of fashion trends, apparel brands increasingly rely on polyester to meet large-scale production demands while keeping costs low. Additionally, polyester's compatibility with blends, especially with cotton and spandex, allows designers to innovate while maintaining performance and comfort. The expanding youth population and growing middle class in developing regions further amplify demand for polyester-based apparel.

Growth in the home furnishing sector significantly drives the polyester fiber textile market. Polyester's durability, ease of dyeing, and resistance to shrinking and stretching make it ideal for curtains, carpets, cushions, and upholstery. As consumers increasingly invest in aesthetic and functional home décor, the demand for textiles that offer long-lasting performance at affordable prices rises. Rapid urbanization and housing development in countries like India and Brazil further boost market demand. Moreover, home furnishing brands are shifting toward polyester blends that enhance design flexibility, thereby strengthening polyester's market presence across diverse residential applications.

The automotive sector is a major consumer of polyester fiber due to its properties such as tensile strength, abrasion resistance, and thermal stability. These characteristics make polyester suitable for seat belts, airbags, headliners, carpets, and interior panels. As the automotive industry continues to prioritize lightweight and cost-effective materials, polyester offers an ideal balance between performance and cost. Additionally, polyester's recyclability appeals to automotive manufacturers aiming to comply with environmental regulations. The surge in electric vehicle production and global automotive exports further amplifies the material's demand across regional and international markets.

The fast fashion industry, coupled with the growth of online retail platforms, is a major catalyst in the polyester fiber textile market. Fast fashion brands favor polyester due to its affordability, adaptability to rapid design changes, and ease of bulk manufacturing. E-commerce platforms have further amplified consumer access to polyester apparel by streamlining distribution and reducing overhead costs. As global consumers demand trend-forward, low-cost fashion items, polyester remains the go-to fiber for volume-driven clothing production. The shortening of fashion cycles and increased promotional campaigns online continue to drive demand upward.

Technical textiles, which include industrial, medical, and geotextiles, rely heavily on polyester for its strength, chemical resistance, and dimensional stability. Polyester is utilized in conveyor belts, ropes, filtration fabrics, and safety gear due to its non-biodegradable and non-absorbent nature. The rising demand for high-performance textiles across industries such as mining, healthcare, and civil engineering ensures continuous growth in polyester consumption. Government investments in infrastructure and increased industrialization in emerging markets add further momentum, making technical textiles a stable and expanding vertical for polyester fiber demand.

The growing environmental awareness among consumers and policymakers has led to increased demand for sustainable textiles, positioning recycled polyester as a preferred alternative. Brands are now incorporating recycled PET (rPET) into their products to align with green initiatives and corporate social responsibility goals. Certifications such as Global Recycled Standard (GRS) and government subsidies for eco-friendly production support this transition. As sustainable fashion gains momentum, recycled polyester serves as a strategic material that satisfies both ecological concerns and business profitability. This sustainable edge adds a competitive dimension to polyester's market growth.

Claim Yours Now! https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-26Y8247&lic=single-user

POLYESTER FIBER TEXTILE MARKET SHARE

The polyester fiber textile market exhibits strong regional growth dynamics, with Asia-Pacific emerging as the dominant contributor due to its expansive textile manufacturing base. China leads global production, followed closely by India and Southeast Asian nations like Vietnam and Bangladesh.

North America and Europe show increasing demand driven by recycled polyester adoption and fashion industry needs, while the Middle East and Africa witness steady growth through infrastructure and home furnishing investments. Regional variations in production cost, environmental regulations, and consumer preferences shape market expansion across continents.

Key Companies:

Toray

Far Eastern New Century

Deyongjia Textile

Yongtong

Texhong Textile

Reliance Industries

ShangTex

Formosa Taffeta

Luthai Textile

Weiqiao Textile

Jinsuo Textile

Hyosung

Shahlon

Chinatex

ECLAT

Ruby Mills

Chori Co.

Hongfa

Georg+Otto Friedrich

Purchase Chapters: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-26Y8247/Global_Polyester_Fiber_Textile_Market

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

DISCOVER MORE INSIGHTS: EXPLORE SIMILAR REPORTS!

- Polyester Textiles Market

- Polyester Textile Sleeve Market was valued at USD 317 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 549 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

- Bright Polyester Staple Fiber Market was valued at USD 13060 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 17150 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

- Recycled Polyester Fiber Market revenue was USD 7430.4 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 11080 Million by 2029 with a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period (2023-2029).

- Flame Retardant Polyester Fibers Market was valued at USD 269 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 367 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

- Elastic Polyester Fibers Market

- Polyester Filament Base Fabric Market was valued at USD 564 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 826 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

- Polyester Conductive Textile market was valued at USD 1105 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 2173 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Short Cut Polyester Fiber Market

- Polyester FDY (Fully Drawn Yarn) Market was valued at USD 9728 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 11850 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.

- Semi-Dull Polyester Staple Fiber Market was valued at USD 3219 Million in the year of 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 4217 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

DISCOVER OUR VISION: VISIT ABOUT US!

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

GET A FREE QUOTE

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Blog: https://valuatestrends.blogspot.com/

Pinterest: https://in.pinterest.com/valuatesreports/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@valuatesreports6753

https://www.facebook.com/valuateskorean

https://www.facebook.com/valuatesspanish

https://www.facebook.com/valuatesjapanese

https://valuatesreportspanish.blogspot.com/

https://valuateskorean.blogspot.com/

https://valuatesgerman.blogspot.com/

https://valuatesreportjapanese.blogspot.com/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/5316345/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg