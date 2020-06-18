Global Pigments Market to Clock CAGR of ~4.6% During 2019 - 2027, Wide-ranging Applications in Coatings and Plastics Drive Growth: TMR

Rapidly growing consumption of paints and coatings spurs uptake of pigments, especially in architectural application; Asia Pacific Accounts for Dominant Market Share

Growing Production of Plastics in Developed Nations Fueled Demand for High-performance Pigments; Market to Reach US$ 45.37 Bn by 2027-End

ALBANY, New York, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pigments Market: Current and Future Avenues

The utilization of pigments in paints and coatings formulations opens several application areas for pigments market. Revenues stem from the growing demand for pigments to meet the growing consumption of paints and coatings and inks in plastics, automotive and consumer goods, and construction industries, especially in developing regions of the world. Key attributes are coloring effect, gloss, environmental stability, tribology and optical properties.

In 2018, the global valuation of the pigments market was estimated to be US$ 30.35 bn.

Businesses from the plastics industry are constantly demanding pigments with better performance attributes, broadening the horizon of the pigments market. During the forecast period of 2019 – 2027, the pigments market is expected to rise at CAGR of ~4.6%.

Over the years, environmental sustainability has attracted the attention of pigment manufacturers, note analysts from Transparency Market Research (TMR). They further opine that the use of nanotechnology will help expand the array of applications of pigments in various industries.

Key Findings of Pigments Market Report

Plastics industry spurring the consumption of pigments

Pigments Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

The most veritable driver for the growth of the pigments market comes from the consumption of different types in wide range of paints, inks, and coatings formulations. Most notably, architectural paints and coatings have been key to the consumption of pigments.

Rise in demand for plastic colorants is another key driver for growth in the pigments market

Pigments that impart enhance aesthetics and improve stability of paints, inks, and plastics colorants in adverse external conditions, such as heat and moisture, are rising in popularity

Over the past few years, consumers have become increasingly aware of the ecological impact of paints and coatings, both in use and in manufacturing. This has stimulated end-use industry manufacturers demand environmentally friendly pigments

Strides in use of nanotechnology in pigment making have driven the innovations with relation to nano-pigment formulations. These have expanded the horizon of the pigments market

The rise in demand for nano-pigment formulations in cosmetics, cathode ray tubes, ceramic pigments, and photovoltaic cells is bolstering the prospects in the pigments market. This has also helped manufacturers improve the compatibility of pigment formulations in inks, paints, and plastics.

Key Impediments for Pigments Market Players

Stringent regulations exist in numerous countries on the health impacts of pigments, particularly from inorganic formulations. The presence of heavy metals has brought these under heavy scanner of consumers and industries alike. Azo compounds are preferred due to high technical performance. But, the impact on health impact is debatable due to the concern of their genotoxicity and carcinogenicity.

Pigments Market: Regional Landscape

On the regional front, Europe has seen a steady rise in uptake of pigments in various end-use industries. The growth in opportunities are driven by their application in construction and automotive industries.

Asia Pacific is a highly lucrative market, and is expected to gain share by the edn of the forecast period. Substantial consumption of various types of pigments in paints and coatings in China, Japan, and India has spurred growth of the regional market. Players in the region have in recent years come out with new pricing strategies. The regional market is also witnessing constant proclivity toward innovations.

The pigments market can be segmented as follows:

Product

Inorganic Pigments

Titanium Dioxide



Iron Oxide



Carbon Black



Chromium Compounds



Others

Organic Pigments

Azo



Phthalocyanine



Quinacridone



Others

Specialty Pigments

Classic Organic



Metallic



High-performance Organic



Light Interference



Complex Inorganic



Fluorescent



Luminescent/phosphorescent



Thermochromic



Others

End User

Paints & Coatings

Printing Inks

Plastics

Construction Materials

Others

Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Russia & CIS

& CIS

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

