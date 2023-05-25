Global Photosensitive Polyimide (PSPI) Market to Surpass USD 925 Million By 2031 | Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Photosensitive Polyimide (PSPI) Market By Type (Positive Photosensitive Polyimide, Negative Photosensitive Polyimide), By Application (Memory, Power-chip Semiconductors, Others), and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market size was USD 400 million in 2022 and is expected to surpass USD 925 million expanding at a CAGR of 9.8% by the end of 2031. The market growth is attributed to the increasing demand for high-performance and flexible electronic materials in various end-user industries.

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

Toray Industries

FUJIFILM Corporation

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Eternal Materials Co Ltd

HD Microsystems

Download PDF Sample here: https://growthmarketreports.com/request-sample/5027

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics of the industry. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments which include type, application, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players and covers their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping market players to expand their market share.

For Any Questions on This Report: https://growthmarketreports.com/enquiry-before-buying/5027

Highlights on the Segments of the Photosensitive Polyimide (PSPI) Market



On the basis of region, the global photosensitive polyimide (PSPI) market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a substantial compound annual growth rate during the projection period. This is attributed to the rapid growth of industrialization in the region. The demand for electronics and semiconductors in the region is increasing at a significant pace which is propelling the need for photosensitive polyimide materials.

North America is expected to hold a considerable share of the PSPI market during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region is owing to significant demand for high-performance electronics from different end-user industries. The growing integration of automation technologies for industrial operations is expected to boost the need for PSPI as an insulating or coating material for developing micro-electronic appliances.

To Buy the Complete Report: https://growthmarketreports.com/report/photosensitive-polyimide-market-global-industry-analysis

Key Takeaways from the Study:

Photosensitive polyimides are specialized photosensitive materials that are patterned with light, developed, and then thermally cured to form the final material in a specific photo-defined area.

PSPI materials have wide usage in semiconductor chips as a passivation layer for the fabrication of microelectronics items. It is also used as interlayer dielectrics for flexible OLED devices and in optical fiber coatings.

The rising use of PSPI as a practical packaging as well as insulating materials in microelectronics items has increased in recent years, which is one of the major drivers of the photosensitive polyimide market.

The consumer demand for flexible electronics is increasing with advancements in manufacturing and designing technology. The PSPI use in developing flexible displays and solar cells, among other electronics is expected to fuel the market in the years ahead.

The growing demand for lightweight but high-performance materials in various end-user industries is projected to create growth opportunities for the global PSPI market players.

Based on type , the photosensitive polyimide market is divided into positive photosensitive polyimide and negative photosensitive polyimide. The positive photosensitive polyimide segment is expected to expand at a substantial CAGR in the coming years owing to their high application in developing small-scale structures and microelectronic devices.

, the photosensitive polyimide market is divided into positive photosensitive polyimide and negative photosensitive polyimide. The positive photosensitive polyimide segment is expected to expand at a substantial CAGR in the coming years owing to their high application in developing small-scale structures and microelectronic devices. Based on application , the market is segmented into memory, power-chip semiconductors, and others. The power-chip semiconductors segment is projected to grow at a rapid pace.

, the market is segmented into memory, power-chip semiconductors, and others. The power-chip semiconductors segment is projected to grow at a rapid pace. The growth of the power-chip semiconductors application segment can be attributed to PSPI's application as a surface protective layer, and interlayer dielectrics of semiconductor devices for its excellent heat stability, and electrical and mechanical properties.

Read 185 Pages Research Report with Detailed TOC on "Photosensitive Polyimide (PSPI) Market by Type (Positive Photosensitive Polyimide, Negative Photosensitive Polyimide), By Application (Memory, Power-chip Semiconductors, Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast, 2023 – 2031"

Get Full Access to this Report: https://growthmarketreports.com/checkout/5027

Key Segments Covered



Type

Positive Photosensitive Polyimide

Negative Photosensitive Polyimide

Application

Memory

Power-chip Semiconductors

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Other Related Reports:

Semiconductor Manufacturing Market Segments - by Fab Facility (Automation, Chemical Control Equipment, and Gas Control Equipment), Dimensions (2D, 2.5D, and 3D), Equipment (Wafer Processing Equipment, Test Equipment, Assembly & Packaging Equipment, and Others), and Regions ( Asia Pacific , North America , Europe , Latin America , and Middle East & Africa ), Forecast 2021-2028

Telecom Electronic Manufacturing Services Market By Product Types (Computing Devices & Equipment, Servers & Routers, RF & Microwave, Fiber Optic Devices, Transceivers & Transmitters, And Others), Services (Electronic Design & Engineering, Electronics Assembly, Electronic Manufacturing, Supply Chain Management, And Others), And Regions ( Asia Pacific , North America , Latin America , Europe , And Middle East & Africa ) – Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, And Forecast From 2022 To 2030

Global Photosensitive Dielectric Material Market by Type (Positive Tone Type, Negative Tone Type), By Application (Pixel Electrode, TFTs, Other) and Region ( North America , Latin America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and Middle East & Africa ), Forecast To 2028

Global UV 326 Market by Type (Purity 99%, PurityAbove99%), By Application (Photosensitive Material, Outer Protective Coating) And By Region ( North America , Latin America , Europe , Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa ), Forecast From 2022 To 2030

About Growth Market Reports:

Growth Market Reports provides global enterprises as well as small & medium businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Industry Intelligence Solutions". Growth Market Reports has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

Our key analysis segments, though not restricted to the same, include market entry strategies, market size estimations, market trend analysis, market opportunity analysis, market threat analysis, market growth/fall forecasting, primary interviews, and secondary research & consumer surveys.

Contact:

Alex Mathews

7th Floor, Siddh Icon,

Baner Road, Pune.

Maharashtra – 411045. India.

Phone: +1 909 414 1393

Email: sales@growthmarketreports.com

Web: https://growthmarketreports.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/growth_reports

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/growth-market-report/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1980656/Growth_Market_Reports_Logo1.jpg

SOURCE Growth Market Reports