Global Pharmaceutical Market Drives Innovative Digitalization to Accelerate Drug Discovery

For further information on this analysis, please click here .

"The partnerships and horizontal integration of technology companies with life science companies have laid the foundation for rapid and cost-effective drug discovery and development," said Surbhi Gupta, Healthcare & Life Sciences Senior Industry Analyst. "Further, all major genomics technology companies are channeling their resources to digitalize genomic data for better selection of patients for clinical trials and to reduce the turnaround time for clinical studies."

Gupta added: "Owing to the growing use of machine learning and artificial intelligence in personalized medicine, the pharmaceuticals industry will move from a symptom-driven treatment approach to a genetics-based approach. Additionally, precision medicine can offer in-depth information about cellular and molecular alterations, accelerating the development of targeted therapies."

Digitalization and innovation in the pharmaceuticals industry will unlock new growth opportunities, including:

Digital therapeutics companies must excel in areas where many pharmaceutical companies are lacking, including data analytics, interoperability, user-centric design, and flexible business models.

must excel in areas where many pharmaceutical companies are lacking, including data analytics, interoperability, user-centric design, and flexible business models. Innovative formulation and delivery technologies that improve RNA stability at ambient temperatures will facilitate the rapid global adoption of RNA-based treatments at reduced costs.

that improve RNA stability at ambient temperatures will facilitate the rapid global adoption of RNA-based treatments at reduced costs. Contract development and manufacturing companies should partner with global companies to meet the required experience in clinical drug manufacturing and expand market reach in Asia-Pacific .

Global Pharmaceuticals Outlook, 2022 is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan's Healthcare & Life Sciences research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion

Global Pharmaceuticals Outlook, 2022

PCC8

Contact:

María Celeste Bailo

Corporate Communications

E: celeste.bailo@frost.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1839685/Frost_and_Sullivan_Pharmaceutical_digitalization.jpg

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan