Global Pharma Packaging Market to Leverage Nanotechnology and Smart Packaging. Demand to Cross USD 100 Billion Mark by 2027 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the pharmaceutical packaging market will grow at a CAGR of 4.65% from 2021-2027. Growing demand for pharmaceuticals, increasing demand for primary pharmaceutical packaging, and rising demand for flexible packaging are the key factors driving the global pharmaceutical packaging market.
The demand for advanced and innovative solutions, such as self-administered drug delivery devices, is rising in high-income countries, bringing lucrative opportunities for the pharmaceutical packaging market. In addition, diseases like the COVID-19 pandemic, various flu strains, and monkeypox have become more prevalent recently. Rising healthcare costs and consumer awareness of healthier lifestyles drive the pharmaceutical packaging industry.
Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Report Scope
Report Attributes
Details
Market Size (2027)
USD 106.37 Billion
Market Size (2021)
USD 81 Billion
CAGR (2021-2027)
4.65 %
Base Year
2021
Forecast Year
2022-2027
Market Segments
Type, Material, End-User, and Geography
Geographic Analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
Key Countries
US, Canada, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, UK, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa
Key Leading Companies
Amcor, Aptar Group, Berry Global, Gerresheimer, WestRock, ACG, Airnov, AVI Global Plast, BD, Bilcare, Borosil, CCL Industries, Coesia, Drug Plastics Group, DWK Life Sciences, LOG, Meghmani Group, Neelam Global, Nolato, Nemera, PolyCine, RENOLIT, Schur Flexibles Holding, Specialty Polyfilms, SGD Pharma, SCHOTT, Sippex IV bags, SUPER OLEFINS, West Pharmaceutical Services, and Wihuri Group
Page Number
335
Customization Request
The rise in demand for drug delivery devices, innovative packaging options, and the use of non-traditional administration routes such as transdermal, nasal, rectal, IV and biologics have contributed to the market growth in recent years. Also, the growing preference for unit dose packaging propels the market's growth. The primary packaging segment accounts for the highest revenue share, followed by the blister packaging segment, which is gradually gaining popularity in the market. It is used for drug packaging as a unit-dose packaging system. This packaging requires fewer resources to manufacture, offers compact packaging, has a greater shelf life, and offers better product visibility, easy handling, and availability at a lower cost than rigid bottles and bags. The rise in OTC medicine sales and high levels of product safety from contaminants, such as oxygen and moisture, is also the key factor swelling the demand for pharmaceutical packaging.
Anti-counterfeit packaging is used in OTC medicines and prescription drug packaging. The rise in demand for OTC pharmaceutical products supplied through the Internet has resulted in a surge in counterfeiting worldwide. The application of nanotechnology in pharmaceutical packaging has enabled pharmaceutical companies to tackle pharmaceutical counterfeiting and prevent products from being distributed outside their intended market. Many companies have developed nanotechnology methods as part of anti-counterfeiting technologies in pharmaceutical packaging. Many vendors have leveraged nanotechnology as a part of their authentication and anti-counterfeiting technologies for pharmaceutical packaging. For instance, NanoInk has patented a Dip Pen Nanolithography technique that applies drug information directly onto pills. Similarly, Nanonics Imaging uses similar technology for its Fountain Pen Nanolithography Multiprobe system.
Active Mergers and Acquisitions Playing A Key Role in Smooth Functioning
- In February 2018, Berry Global acquired Clopay Plastic Products Company for a purchase price of USD 475 million.
- Berry Global completed the acquisition of RPC Group in July 2019. RPC Group is one of the global leaders in plastics conversion for packaging and non-packaging markets.
- On June 11, 2019, Amcor acquired Bemis Company, a global manufacturer of flexible packaging products. Its flexible segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. In FY2021, the Flexible segment accounted for approximately 78% of Amcor's net sales.
- In November 2021, Gerresheimer acquired the Intellectual Property (IP) of a new generation cartridge-based autoinjector suitable for small and large molecules, enhancing its broad portfolio, medical devices, and primary packaging from Midas Pharma. Midas Pharma is a Germany-based pharmaceutical company.
Driving Factors in the Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market
- Rising pharmaceutical industry across the globe
- A surge in demand for flexible packaging
- Rising demand for biological products and emerging treatments such as cell and gene therapies.
Impact of Advances in Packaging Materials
Pharmaceutical packaging is witnessing constant advances with innovations in packaging material. Currently, smart packaging technology is increasingly being implemented in the global pharmaceutical sector. Recent pharmaceutical regulations require the digitalization of pharmaceutical packaging to fight counterfeiting. Thus, the pharmaceutical industries use serialization, bar codes printing, and holograms to meet the requirements or regulations. Hence, numerous ongoing advances in pharmaceutical packaging have contributed to developing smart packaging solutions to overcome medication errors, sustainability, improved manufacturing efficacy, and child safety challenges.
Moreover, the pharmaceutical industry expects to witness an increase in the adoption of nano-optimized products. For example, antimicrobial pharmaceutical packaging, recycling packaging waste and producing anodes for lithium batteries using polystyrene packaging chips.
Vendors' Activities in the Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Include:
- Expansion activities are helping the vendors to improve their global distribution networks, allowing the players to explore untapped opportunities.
- Large-scale investments and funding in the pharmaceutical packaging market are seen through varied conglomerates and investment firms.
Key Vendors
- Amcor
- Aptar Group
- Berry Global
- Gerresheimer
- WestRock
- ACG
- Airnov
- AVI Global Plast
- BD
- Bilcare
- Borosil
- CCL Industries
- Coesia
- Drug Plastics Group
- DWK Life Sciences
- LOG
- Meghmani Group
- Neelam Global
- Nolato
- Nemera
- PolyCine
- RENOLIT
- Schur Flexibles Holding
- Specialty Polyfilms
- SGD Pharma
- SCHOTT
- Sippex IV bags
- SUPER OLEFINS
- West Pharmaceutical Services
- Wihuri Group
Market Segmentation
Type
- Primary
- Blister Packs
- Bottles
- Vials
- Ampoules
- Others
- Secondary
- Tertiary
Material
- Paper
- Glass
- Plastic
- Others
End-User
- Pharmaceutical Companies
- CMO/ CDMO
Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- France
- UK
- APAC
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
