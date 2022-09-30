Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Size, Demands, Growth Rate, Share, Sales, Key Players, Devices Type and Forecasts to 2026 - ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ReportsnReports added a Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Market by Type (Angioplasty Balloon & Stent, Catheters, Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Stent Grafts, Plaque Modification Devices, Guidewires, Vascular Closure Devices, Balloon Inflation Devices) and forecast to 2026 report to its online research database.

The global peripheral vascular devices market size is projected to reach USD 13.4 billion by 2026 from USD 10.3 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2026. The growth of this market is driven by rapid growth in the geriatric population and the subsequent increase in the prevalence of peripheral vascular diseases, favourable reimbursement scenario for peripheral vascular procedures, Increased number of product approvals, increased prevalence of diabetes, and rising rate of tobacco consumption.

"Hemodynamic flow alteration devices in the product segment to witness the highest growth during the forecast period."

Based on the product, the peripheral vascular devices market is segmented into angioplasty balloon, angioplasty stent, catheters, endovascular aneurysm repair stent grafts, inferior vena cava filters, plaque modification devices, hemodynamic flow alteration devices, other peripheral vascular devices. The Embolic Protection Devices segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The major factors contributing to the growth of this market are increasing investments in new technology development and the growing number of regulatory approvals for these devices, and venture capital funding for the development of advanced EPDs.

"Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period."

In this report, the peripheral vascular devices market is segmented into four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The market in Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth in this market is primarily driven by the rising geriatric population, increasing awareness among surgeons about the benefits of minimally invasive surgeries, and the rising patient population base for target diseases in several APAC countries.

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews, by company type, designation, and region:

By Company Type: Tier 1 (32%), Tier 2(44%), and Tier 3 (24%)

By Designation: C-level (30%), Director-level (34%), and Others (36%)

By Region: North America (40%), Europe (28%), Asia Pacific (20%), and Rest of the World (12%)

List of Companies Profiled in the Report

Medtronic ( Ireland )

) Boston Scientific Corporation (US)

Abbott (US)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

Terumo Corporation ( Japan )

) Cardinal Health (US)

B. Braun Melsungen AG (US)

Merit Medical Systems (US)

Penumbra, Inc.(US)

Koninklijke Philips N.V ( Netherlands )

) iVascular S.L.U ( Spain )

) Biosensors International Group Ltd. ( Singapore )

) BIOTRONIK ( Germany )

) AMG International GmbH (US)

ENDOCOR GmbH ( Germany )

) Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. ( India )

) Alvimedica ( Turkey )

) Cardionovum GMBH ( Germany )

) SMT ( India )

) Medinol Ltd. ( Israel )

) Andramed GMBH ( Germany )

) Cook (US)

Rex Medical (US)

Degania Silicone Ltd. ( Israel )

) BrosMed Medical ( China )

Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on peripheral vascular devices products offered by the top 25 players in the peripheral vascular devices market. The report analyzes the peripheral vascular devices market by product, and region.

Comprehensive information on peripheral vascular devices products offered by the top 25 players in the peripheral vascular devices market. The report analyzes the peripheral vascular devices market by product, and region. Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various securement devices across key geographic regions.

Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various securement devices across key geographic regions. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the peripheral vascular devices market

Exhaustive information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the peripheral vascular devices market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares and strategies of the leading players in the peripheral vascular devices market.

