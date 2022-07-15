Global Percutaneous Aortic Valve Implantation Market Anticipated to Garner $13,454.6 Million in Revenue, Rising at a CAGR of 13.9% over the Estimated Timeframe, 2021 to 2028 [160-Pages] | Disclosed by Research Dive

The global percutaneous aortic valve implantation market is expected to see striking growth by 2028, due to the increasing incidences of cardiovascular disorders among people globally. The North America region is expected to dominate the market.

NEW YORK, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has added a new report to its offerings titled, 'Percutaneous Aortic Valve Implantation Market by Procedure (Transfemoral, Subclavian, and Direct Aortic), End-user (Hospitals & Cardiac Centers and Ambulatory Surgical Center), and Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028.'

According to the report, the global percutaneous aortic valve implantation market is predicted to generate a revenue of $13,454.6 million and rise at a healthy CAGR of 13.9% during the analysis period from 2021 to 2028.

Dynamics of the Percutaneous Aortic Valve Implantation Market

The increasing population suffering from cardiovascular disorders is the major factor expected to propel the growth of the market during the forecast timeframe. Besides, the growing adoption of different strategies and continuous innovations made by leading players of the market to stay ahead in the competitive market is predicted to foster the growth of the percutaneous aortic valve implantation market over the analysis period. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of minimally invasive therapies for the quick recovery of patients is expected to create huge growth opportunities for the market. However, the high setup cost of percutaneous aortic valve implantation devices may hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Covid-19 Impact on the Percutaneous Aortic Valve Implantation Market

With the rise of the Covid-19 pandemic, the percutaneous aortic valve implantation market has experienced a negative impact. This is mainly because of the strict and complete lockdown all across the globe that has badly affected the manufacturing capacity of the percutaneous aortic valve implantation devices. In addition, due to the stringent government regulations to perform the only surgeries that are in the emergency department, has postponed lots of surgeries. All these factors have made huge revenue losses and declined the growth of the market during the period of crisis.

Segments of the Percutaneous Aortic Valve Implantation Market

The report has divided the percutaneous aortic valve implantation market into various segments namely, procedure, end-user, and region.

Based on the procedure, the transfemoral sub-segment is predicted to be the most productive and is expected to generate a revenue of $8,422.6 million during the analysis period. The growing need for transfemoral implantation among patients having a weak respiratory function and femoral arteries is further expected to upsurge the growth of the percutaneous aortic valve implantation market sub-segment during the forecast period.

during the analysis period. The growing need for transfemoral implantation among patients having a weak respiratory function and femoral arteries is further expected to upsurge the growth of the percutaneous aortic valve implantation market sub-segment during the forecast period. Based on end-user, the hospitals & cardiac centers sub-segment is projected to be most lucrative and is predicted to garner a revenue of $8,476.4 million over the estimated timeframe. Better accessibility and expertise in hospitals influence customers to take treatments in hospitals and cardiac centers, which is the factor expected to fuel the growth of the market sub-segment during the forecast period.

over the estimated timeframe. Better accessibility and expertise in hospitals influence customers to take treatments in hospitals and cardiac centers, which is the factor expected to fuel the growth of the market sub-segment during the forecast period. Based on region, the North America region of the percutaneous aortic valve implantation market is envisioned to generate a revenue of $5,193.5 million over the forecast period. The presence of leading players augmenting the growth of the market and high disposable incomes among individuals of this region is expected to boost the regional growth of the region during the analysis timeframe.

Key Players of the Percutaneous Aortic Valve Implantation Market

The major players of the percutaneous aortic valve implantation market include

Abbott Laboratories Meril Lifesciences Boston Scientific Corporation JC Medical Inc. Becton Dickinson and Company Medtronic Plc. Bracco Venus Medtech Edwards Lifesciences Corporation JenaValve Technology, Inc.

These players are widely working on the development of new business strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product development to acquire leading positions in the global industry.

For instance, in February 2022, Genesis MedTech, a renowned company committed to transforming lives through various healthcare innovations, has acquired JC Medical Inc., a venture-backed medical devices manufacturing company that mainly focuses on the development of transcatheter valve replacement devices. With this acquisition, Genesis has aimed to expand its portfolio by adding the J-Valve transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) device for aortic regurgitation and stenosis.

Further, the report also summarizes various other important aspects including product portfolio, the financial performances of the key players, SWOT analysis, and the latest strategic developments.

More about Percutaneous Aortic Valve Implantation Market:

