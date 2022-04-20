Global Patient Monitoring Devices Market to Hit USD 83.9 billion by 2031 | Growth Plus Reports

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Patient Monitoring Devices Market is expected to clock US$ ~83.9 billion by 2031 owing to rising prevalence of chronic diseases, burgeoning demand for patient monitoring devices in non-hospital settings, availability of wireless monitoring devices, technological advancements (such as mobile-grade EEG devices, digital sensors, non-invasive hemodynamic monitoring, custom designed wearable devices) in patient monitoring devices, rising preference for wearable patient monitoring devices and growing investments, funds, and grants.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2031 Forecast Period 2021 to 2031 CAGR 8% Base Year 2020 Historical Data 2018 and 2019 Number of pages 100 - 120 Segment Covered Type, End-User

Click Here to Access the Free Sample Report at: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/patient-monitoring-devices-market/7682

The global patient monitoring devices market has been analyzed from three different perspectives –Type, End User and Region.

Growth Factors

The rapid spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across almost every country worldwide, has resulted in severe outcomes, across all regions. The first case of COVID-19 was found in Dec 2019, and by the end of Dec 2020, the count has surged to more than 90.3 million globally. In oder to alleviate the burden of Covid-19 pandemic, several prominent players are striving to accelerate the identification of COVID-19-positive patients, predict symptoms and disease severity in patients, healthcare workers & other at-risk individuals in critical service sectors. For instance, in Aug 2020, IIT-M's Healthcare Technology Innovation Centre (HTIC) and Helyxon, a healthcare startup at IIT Madras Research Park developed a device to monitor patients. This wireless device could continuously monitor temperature, oxygen saturation, respiratory rate & heart rate and stream data to a smartphone app or to a computer server both at home or in a hospital.

Excerpts from 'By Type Segmentation'

The global patient monitoring devices market has been segmented majorly into seven distinct categories depending on type, viz.

Blood glucose monitoring

Cardiac monitoring devices

Multi-parameter monitoring devices

Neuro monitoring devices

Hemodynamic/pressure monitoring devices

Others (fetal & neonatal monitoring devices, temperature monitoring devices, weight monitoring devices, and others).

The cardiac monitoring devices segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the patient monitoring devices market. The cardiac monitoring devices are further categorized into electrocardiogram (ECG) devices, mobile cardiac telemetry devices, event monitors and others (implantable loop recorders, cardiac output monitoring devices, and others). The growth of the segment can mainly be attributed to rising prevalence for cardiovascular diseases. According to WHO, an estimated 17.9 million people died from CVDs in 2016, representing 31% of all global deaths. Of these deaths, 85% were due to heart attack and stroke. Therefore, in order to record & interpret the electrical activity of the heart and to detect abnormal heart rhythms, the demand for cardiac monitoring devices has increased considerably.

Excerpts from 'By Region Segmentation'

The global patient monitoring devices market has been segmented into

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World (RoW).

North America is expected to command the largest share in the global patient monitoring devices market, followed by Europe, Asia Pacific & Rest of the World (RoW). Factors such as rising prevalence of chronic & acute diseases owing to lifestyle changes, increasing R&D activities, favorable reimbursement policies and presence of prominent players in the region coupled with their continuous effort to launch technologically advanced products can be attributed to the growth of the market.

Purchase This Premium Report Now at: https://growthplusreports.com/checkout?_token=CAGOXzcdNGzBytmee0qH4Lj4fC6acczyyeM6ScXU&report_id=7682&license=Single

Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'

The prominent players operating in the global patient monitoring devices market are

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Abbott

Medtronic

Koninklijke Philips N.V

SCHILLER

Hill-Rom Services, Inc

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd

Nihon Kohden Corporation

BioTelemetry, Inc

BIOTRONIK

Among others

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Get your Customized Research Report: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/patient-monitoring-devices-market/7682

Check out more related studies published by Growth Plus Reports:

Plasma Derived Therapy Market by Protein Derived (Immunoglobulin, Clotting factors, and Albumin), Application (Infectious diseases and Hereditary Diseases), End-User (Hospitals & Clinics and Research Institutes) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2031

by Protein Derived (Immunoglobulin, Clotting factors, and Albumin), Application (Infectious diseases and Hereditary Diseases), End-User (Hospitals & Clinics and Research Institutes) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2031 Surgical Retractor Market by Type [Hand-Held Retractors and Self-Retaining Retractors], Application [Abdominal Applications, Orthopedic Applications, Obstetrics & Gynecological Applications, Cardiovascular Applications, and Urological Applications], End User [Hospitals and Ambulatory Care Centers]– Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2031

by Type [Hand-Held Retractors and Self-Retaining Retractors], Application [Abdominal Applications, Orthopedic Applications, Obstetrics & Gynecological Applications, Cardiovascular Applications, and Urological Applications], End User [Hospitals and Ambulatory Care Centers]– Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2031 Photodynamic Therapy Market by Product Type (Drugs and Devices), Application (Cancer, Actinic Keratosis (AK), Acne, and Psoriasis), End Users (Hospitals, Cancer Treatment Centers, and Cosmetic & Dermatology Clinics)–Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2031

About Us:

Growth+Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth+ portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

Manan Sethi

Director, Market Insights

Email: enquire@growthplusreports.com

Phone no: +91 96545 76783

Web: https://growthplusreports.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1671244/Growth_Plus_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Growth Plus Reports