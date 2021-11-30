Global PACS and RIS Market to grow US$ 5,169.3 Mn by end of 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to latest report, the global PACS and RIS market is estimated to account for US$ 5,169.3 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2028.

A PACS is a digital storage device that stores patient images. A RIS is a digital file server that stores a patient's information. Unlike PACS, RIS can be integrated with other patient information systems. If a physician is using a specific type of imaging software, a LIS can be accessed from another location. Both of these systems are very useful to healthcare providers. Basically they are digital storage device that manages all the images captured by a medical facility. This type of imaging system is crucial to digital diagnostic radiology departments. It enables radiologists to view images in real-time as they are acquired and maximizes the information they obtain from the initial study. A PACS works in a single environment and integrates with existing IT systems so that it can access and manage all patient images.

Request for Sample Copy @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3869

Market Drivers:

The advent of innovative PACS and RIS products is driving the growth of the market. For instance, in August 2021, PACS/RIS developer PaxeraHealth announced the launch of its newest product, PaxexaUltima 8th Generation, an artificial intelligence (AI)-based imaging platform at HIMSS 2021 in Las Vegas. The emergence of pandemics such as Covid-19 is again fostering growth of the market. For instance, there were 3,525,116 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 243,540 deaths, as reported to WHO as of May 5, 2020.

An increasing number of hospitals and rapid adoption of PACS and RIS in hospitals is accelerating growth of the market. For instance, in March 2020, NHS Nightingale, a hospital run by Barts Health NHS Trust, announced to adopt Cerner Corporation's electronic patient record (EPR) and the Sectra RIS and CliniSys pathology software.

Market Opportunities:

Growing adoption of digital pathology is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities to PACS and RIS market. For instance, in October 2021, PathAI, maker of AI-enabled pathology products, announced it has entered into a partnership with pharma and diagnostics giant Roche to push adoption of its AI pathology tech through Roche's uPath enterprise software, a workflow platform for labs.

Growing demand for cloud-based PACS is projected to bring bright market opportunities in the near future. For instance, in February 2019, JIUN Corporation has announced the launch of SonicDICOM PACS Cloud, a cloud-based medical image management system. SonicDICOM PACS Cloud enables any computer or tablet with an Internet connection to view medical images hosted in the cloud from anywhere in the world, simply by accessing a URL

Buy This Premium Research Report Now @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3869

Market Trends:

The growing adoption of mobile apps in the healthcare sector is one of the major trends in the market. This is expected to foster growth of the market. According to the Mobius MD, the mHealth apps market is valued at $47.7 billion in 2021 and projected to grow to $149 billion by 2028. The market grew by 14.3% during 2020, spurred in part by COVID-19. The mobile health app market is estimated to witness a year-over-year growth of 17-18% in the next five years.

Increasing healthcare expenditure is another major key trend which is expected to stimulate growth of the market. According to the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, U.S. health care spending grew 4.6 percent in 2019, reaching $3.8 trillion or $11,582 per person. As a share of the nation's Gross Domestic Product, health spending accounted for 17.7 percent.

Competitive Landscape:

Philips Healthcare, Cerner Corporation, Agfa Healthcare, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Sectra, Epic Systems Corporation, General Electric Company, Siemens AG, McKesson Corporation, Wellbeing Software, Merge Healthcare Incorporated, Medinformatix Inc., eRAD, Inc., and RamSoft Inc.

Market segmentation:

Global PACS and RIS Market, By Product Type:

RIS

PACS

Global PACS and RIS Market, By Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

Global PACS and RIS Market, By Deployment:

Web Based

Cloud Based

On Premise

Global PACS and RIS Market, By End User:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Research & Academic Institutes

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Global Consumer Products and Retail Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Need more details? Please talk to our analyst @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/talk-to-analyst/3869

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide.

Contact Us:

Mr. Shah

Senior Client Partner – Business Development

Coherent Market Insights

Phone:

US: +1-206-701-6702

UK: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +81-050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902389/Coherent_Market_Insights_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Coherent Market Insights