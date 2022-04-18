Global Online Pharmacy Market Size Is Projected To Cross $261,684.5 Million by 2030, says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From around $68,382.3 million in 2021 to $261,684.5 million by 2030, the worldwide online pharmacy market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 16.1%. According to the market research report published by P&S Intelligence. This can be attributed to the increasing access to online services, burgeoning number of internet users, and rising usage of e-prescriptions in healthcare settings. Above all, a surge in teleconsulting and diagnostic assistance is driving the industry.

As a result, market participants are taking concrete steps to expand their shares, strengthen their product portfolios, and improve their value propositions. These major players include Amazon Pharmacy, The Kroger Co., Express Scripts Holding Company, Giant Eagle Inc., Shop Apotheke Europe N.V., Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., Walmart Inc., Phoenix Group Holdings, and Zur Rose Group AG.

Key Findings of Online Pharmacy Market Report

During the forecast period, the demand for healthcare and nutrition goods is expected to grow at the highest online pharmacy market CAGR, of almost 17%. The increasing awareness of a healthy lifestyle, convenience of purchasing via online channels, and reasonable costs are driving the market's rise.

In 2021, pharmacy products marketed through app-based platforms were estimated to be worth around $40 billion . The increase in the internet and mobile penetration is credited for this expansion. For instance, there were roughly 107.5 mobile cellular subscriptions for every 100 people in 2020, according to the World Telecommunication/Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) Indicators Database.

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) reports that the e-commerce industry's proportion in the total retail sales increased "dramatically" to 19% in 2020 from 16% in 2019.

North America had an online pharmacy market revenue share of over 40% in 2021. The high internet penetration as well as the awareness of online OTC medication availability are driving the industry here. According to Internet World Stats, roughly 90% of the continent's population has internet access.

With the COVID-19 epidemic sweeping the globe, as well as social distancing changing the way people avail of medical treatments, both offline drugstores and online pharmacy market players must adapt. Most online shops opt to supply themselves with the necessary pharmaceuticals over other products, to avoid the logistical difficulty of catering to the burgeoning medicine demand and dealing with stockpiling.

In addition, e-commerce sales of essential healthcare items, such as sanitizers, masks, and antibacterial lotions and medications, have increased dramatically. According to the Government of Canada's Department of Statistics, hand sanitizer sales increased by more than 600% from 2019 to 2020.

Online Pharmacy Market Segmentation Analysis

By Platform Type

App-Based

Web-Based

By Product Type

Medications

Health, Wellness, & Nutrition

Personal Care & Essentials

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



Italy



France



Spain



Russia

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East and Africa

and U.A.E.



Saudi Arabia



South Africa

