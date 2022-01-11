Global Online Gambling Wagers Approached $1 Trillion In 2021, What's in the Cards for 2022

FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data from Juniper Research has found that the value of online gambling wagers soared from just over $550 billion to nearly $950+ billion in 2021. Wager levels were expected to exceed $1 trillion total spend on all digital goods and services for the first time in 2021. Juniper's latest research, Mobile & Online Gambling: Casinos, Lotteries, Betting & VR 2016-2021, found that gambling activities were increasingly migrating to the online environment, with the majority of net growth attributable to users of mobile channels. It also argued that new technologies such as VR would provide a further stimulus to the online casino sector, which was expected to account for just under half of wagers by value in 2021. The report said that there will be a drive for consolidation which will be focused on ensuring customer loyalty. The research argued that within an increasingly consolidated and maturing sector, providers had intensified their focus on securing customer loyalty. It observed that leading players were exploring a range of options to achieve this, with Ladbrokes offering a rewards scheme and the Rank Group's Grosvenor business providing cross-channel memberships. Active companies in the markets today include: Esports Technologies (NASDAQ: EBET), Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA), Playtika (NASDAQ: PLTK), DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG), International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT).

According to research author Lauren Foye, "User engagement goes a long way towards drawing in return business. Providing features such as news and media on favorite teams, as well as personalized offerings based on past betting activity, enables greater engagement and is likely to reduce churn.' Other Key Findings Included that: Despite a general trend towards regulation, a number of countries (such as the Philippines) have hardened their stance in recent months and have moved towards outright prohibition. Whilst a number of leading sportsbook providers now offer Bitcoin, Juniper believes that the cryptocurrency is unlikely to see mass-adoption, even in the gambling space. The new format of VR will attract a niche clientele initially, though these participants will wager significant amounts on real world 'casino-style' VR gambling products."

Esports Technologies (NASDAQ: EBET) – BREAKING NEWS - Esports Technologies CEO Aaron Speach to Present at ICR Virtual Investor Conference - Will Discuss Recent $75.9 Million Acquisition and Future Growth Strategies - Esports Technologies, a leading global provider of award-winning advanced esports wagering products and technologies, announced today that Aaron Speach, CEO, will be speaking virtually at the ICR Conference 2022 on Tuesday, January 11, at 9:00 AM ET. Speach will present a fireside chat discussing Esports Technologies' recent $75.9 million acquisition and other key components of the company's future growth strategy.

The ICR Conference is a forum where public and private company management teams, institutional investors, analysts, investment bankers, private equity professionals and select media focus on consumer trends and public company prospects at the start of each year. This year, the three-day conference will feature more than 200 presenting companies.

"Esports Technologies is grateful for the invitation to present at the ICR Conference 2022," said CEO Aaron Speach. "This fireside chat will provide a valuable platform for Esports Technologies to connect with investors and continue our incredibly strong momentum from 2021." For more information or to register for the ICR Conference, visit this page. CONTINUED… READ THIS AND MORE NEWS FOR EBET BY VISITING: https://esportstechnologies.com/news/

In other technology recent news of interest:

Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) and Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA), two leaders in interactive and mobile entertainment, recently announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement, under which Take-Two will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Zynga in a cash and stock transaction valued at $9.861 per Zynga share, based on the market close as of January 7, 2022, with a total enterprise value of approximately $12.7 billion. Under the terms and subject to the conditions of the agreement, Zynga stockholders will receive $3.50 in cash and $6.361 in shares of Take-Two common stock for each share of Zynga common stock outstanding at the closing of the transaction. The purchase price represents a premium of 64% to Zynga's closing share price on January 7, 2022.

This transformative combination unifies two global leaders in the interactive entertainment business and establishes Take-Two as one of the largest and most diversified mobile game publishers in the industry, with $6.1 billion in pro-forma Net Bookings for the trailing twelve-month period ended September 30, 2021.

Bingo Blitz - the world's #1 bingo game from Playtika (NASDAQ: PLTK) - and Make-A-Wish - the non-profit that creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses - launched a unique holiday campaign last Christmas.

From 22nd – 26th December, Bingo Blitz players across the world were invited to take part in a "virtual dishes for wishes" challenge. The in-game event let players collect ingredients while playing Bingo and use them to cook a wide range of dishes in the app's virtual kitchen, part of the Chef Feature in the Bingo Blitz game. The aim was to get players to prepare 300,000 virtual dishes and Bingo Blitz will donate $100,000 to Make-A-Wish. A virtual meals counter will be introduced to allow players to see their collective progress, and the donation will be used to fulfil as many wishes as possible for children with life-threatening illnesses.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) recently announced the company will launch its mobile and online sportsbook in New York on Saturday, January 8. The Company is set to become one of the first operators to launch in the Empire State. The launch comes ahead of the NFL Playoffs, one of the busiest periods for betting activity in the year. The State authorized mobile and online sports betting in New York this past April.

"We are excited to finally be able to offer millions of passionate New York sports fans the top rated DraftKings mobile and online Sportsbook," said Jason Robins, CEO, co-founder and chairman of the board, DraftKings. "We want to extend a special thanks to Governor Hochul, Senator Addabbo, Assemblyman Pretlow, the New York Gaming Commission along with the tireless efforts of our dedicated DraftKings team for making this a reality."

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) recently announced that it has signed a multi-year exclusive licensing agreement with WWE to develop and distribute WWE-branded omnichannel lottery games and turnkey promotional programs featuring company logos, Superstars, events and programs.

"The WWE brand has broad appeal that reaches diverse age groups and cultural demographics in many geographies," said Jay Gendron, IGT Chief Operating Officer, Lottery. "IGT looks forward to melding the unique WWE assets with IGT's lottery expertise to create appealing, high-quality games and second-chance promotional opportunities for our global customers and their players."

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates Financialnewsmedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. Except as set forth below, FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM was compensated two thousand five hundred and ninety-five dollars by Esports Technologies Inc. for news coverage of the current press releases issued by Esports Technologies Inc. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or Form 1-K, as applicable, and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.



Contact Information:

Media Contact email: editor@financialnewsmedia.com - +1(561)325-8757

SOURCE Financialnewsmedia.com