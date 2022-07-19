Global Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market to Reach $4.91 Billion by 2032, Suggests BIS Research Study

FREMONT, Calif., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The premium market intelligence study by BIS Research titled Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market - A Global and Country-Level Analysis projects the market to reach $4.91 billion in terms of revenue by 2032, at a CAGR of 15.93%.

In this comprehensive study of the global narcolepsy therapeutics market, BIS Research extensively covers the following:

Market numbers on micro-segments that are influencing the market

Regulatory framework analysis and reimbursement scenario in developed and developing regions

Current and future therapies' potential

Detailed country-level market share analysis, including the scrutiny of seven major markets

Study of data of more than nine companies actively involved in the development of advanced narcolepsy treatments

Besides these parameters, the study also encompasses the market growth drivers, opportunities, market restraining factors, competition mapping, segmental analysis, and a visual dashboard of all prominent products.

To gain a holistic view of the market, data from different segments of the market has been analyzed minutely. These segments include indications, therapeutics, and seven major markets, including the U.S., the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

The detailed study is a compilation of 25 market data tables and 112 figures spread through 151 pages and an in-depth TOC on "Global Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market – Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032"

Demand – Drivers and Limitations

Following are the demand drivers for the global narcolepsy therapeutics market:

Large population of undiagnosed and untreated narcolepsy population

Increasing research funding for neuroscience

Approval of advanced therapies with a novel mechanism of action (MoA)

Existing unmet needs of patients and healthcare professionals (HCPs)

The market is expected to face some limitations due to the following challenges:

Delayed diagnosis

Lack of awareness

Reasons to Buy This Report

This exclusive report on the global narcolepsy therapeutics market will help in the following ways:

Aid in product development

Help in targeting a segment for launching a new product

Offer go-to-market access strategies

Support in diversifying the product portfolio basis risk

Help in analyzing therapy substitutes and compare specifications

Help gain holistic views pertaining to the key countries and understand the market potential of the countries

Support in analyzing the competitive landscape to gain an understanding of the business strategies incorporated by the companies

Analyst's Take on the Market:

According to Abdul Wahid, Principal Consultant – BIS Research, "The U.S. is the market leader in the global narcolepsy therapeutics market. In 2021, the U.S. accounted for a 93.48% share in the global narcolepsy therapeutics market. The country is anticipated to retain its position and grow significantly during the forecast period 2022-2032."

View the report on the Global Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market

Key Companies Operating in the Market and Competitive Landscape

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

Some prominent players in this market are:

• Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC

• Harmony Bioscience, LLC

• Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.

• Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

• Sumitomo Pharma Co Ltd

• Suven Life Sciences Limited

• NLS Pharmaceutics AG

• Balance Therapeutics

Request a Sample of this Report

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global narcolepsy therapeutics market?

What are the key development strategies implemented by the major players to sustain in the competitive market?

Which is the dominant therapeutic type developed by the leading and emerging players for narcolepsy?

What are the key class of drugs that have been considered by leading players in the global narcolepsy therapeutics market?

What are the most promising emerging and investigational therapies in narcolepsy?

Which companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future, and why?

What are the reimbursement scenarios and the regulations for narcolepsy in the seven aforementioned major markets?

What are the treatment guidelines for narcolepsy in seven major markets?

About BIS Research:

BIS Research is a global B2B market intelligence and advisory firm focusing on deep technology and related emerging trends which can disrupt the market dynamics in the near future. We publish more than 200 market intelligence studies annually that focus on several deep technology verticals.

Our strategic market analysis emphasizes on market estimations, technology analysis, emerging high-growth applications, deeply segmented granular country-level market data, and other important market parameters useful in the strategic decision-making for senior management.

BIS Research offers syndicate as well as custom studies and expert consultations to firms, providing them specific and actionable insights on novel technology markets, business models, and competitive landscape.

BIS Healthcare vertical offers intelligence in the healthcare technology market for medical devices, digital health, life sciences, robotics and imaging, information technology, precision medicine, and other emerging healthcare technologies, covering the entire industry spectrum.

Contact:

Head of Marketing

Email: media@bisresearch.com

BIS Research Inc.

39111 PASEO PADRE PKWY STE 313,

FREMONT CA 94538-1686

Visit our Blog @ https://bisresearch.com/news

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/company/bis-research

Connect with us on Twitter@ https://twitter.com/BISResearch

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/495163/BIS_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE BIS Research