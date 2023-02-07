Global Monoclonal Antibodies Market Set to Reach USD 494.7 Billion by 2031, With a Sustainable CAGR Of 12.7%| Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Monoclonal Antibodies Market by Source (Murine, Chimeric, Humanized, and Human), Indication (Cancer, Autoimmune Diseases, Neurological Diseases, Infectious Diseases, and Others), End-user (Hospitals, Research Institutes, and Others), and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market size was USD 168.69 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 494.78 billion expanding at a CAGR of 12.5% by the end of 2031. The market growth is attributed to the increasing use of monoclonal antibodies to cure cancer and infectious diseases.

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

AbbVie Inc.

Janssen Biotech, Inc.

Amgen Inc.

AstraZeneca

Lilly

Merck & Co., Inc.

Abbott

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics of the industry. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments which include source, indication, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players and covers their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping market players to expand their market share.

Highlights on the segments of the Monoclonal Antibodies Market

Based on the source, the monoclonal antibodies market is segmented into murine, chimeric, humanized, and human. The human segment is projected to account for a substantial share of the monoclonal antibodies market during the forecast period. The human-type monoclonal antibody is made of human protein and does not induce immunogenicity.

On the basis of indication, the market is fragmented into cancer, autoimmune diseases, neurological diseases, infectious diseases, and others. The cancer segment is projected to hold a significant share of the market during the forecast period, as the prevalence of cancer is extremely high.

Based on the end-user, the market is categorized into hospitals, research institutes, and others. The hospital segment is expected to hold a major share of the market during the forecast period, as hospitals are a common treatment spot for the treatment of various diseases as compared with specialty centers.

On the basis of region, the global market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Europe is expected to hold a substantial market share during the forecast period, owing to increasing R&D activities for patients with complicated and untreated diseases.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

Increase in prevalence of cancer, increase in demand for cost-efficient biosimilar monoclonal antibodies, and increase in R&D activities in genomics coupled with the introduction of technologically advanced genetic platforms, such as next-generation sequencing are the major factors that drive the growth of the market.

Monoclonal antibodies are emerging as a significant class of therapeutic agents for the treatment of various human diseases. The treatments available for the diseases are the outcome of previous R&D activities in the field of monoclonal antibodies.

The use of rise of drug-resistant bacteria with the rapid development of neutralizing monoclonal antibodies to treat infectious diseases was needed, and the increasing usage of monoclonal antibodies to treat other infectious diseases can further boost the global market.

Monoclonal antibodies are used for clinical trials to research additional applications to use across various branches of science.

The market in North America is expected to hold a major share of the global market owing to the presence of a well-established medical sector and a high number of FDA approvals for monoclonal antibodies can drive the market.

Monoclonal Antibodies Market by Source (Murine, Chimeric, Humanized, and Human), Indication (Cancer, Autoimmune Diseases, Neurological Diseases, Infectious Diseases, and Others), End-user (Hospitals, Research Institutes, and Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)

Key Segments Covered

Source

Murine

Chimeric

Humanized

Human

Indication

Cancer

Autoimmune Diseases

Neurological Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Others

End-user

Hospitals

Research Institutes

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

