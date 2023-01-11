Global Modified Starch Market Expected to Generate a Revenue of $17,141.70 Million and Rise at a CAGR of 4.90% over the Analysis Period from 2021 to 2030 [225-Pages] | Published by Research Dive

The global modified starch market is expected to see prominent growth by 2030, due to the growing awareness of health risks associated with fast food consumption. Regionally, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest market share.

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, "Modified Starch Market, by Type (Cationic Starch, Cross-Linked Starch, Oxidized Starch, Pregelatinized Starch, and Others), Applications (Food & Beverages, Industrial, and Animal Feed and Others), Raw Materials (Corn, Cassava, Wheat, and Others), Production Method (Physical Modification, Chemical Modification, and Resistant Starch), Form (Dry and Liquid), Function (Thickeners, Binders, and Emulsifiers and Others), Sales Channel (Online and Offline), and Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030".

According to the report published by Research Dive, the global modified starch market is anticipated to generate a revenue of $17,141.70 million and rise at a CAGR of 4.90% during the estimated period from 2021 to 2030.

Dynamics of the Modified Starch Market

With the increasing consumer awareness of health risks associated with fast food consumption, the modified starch market is expected to witness remarkable growth over the forecast timeframe. Besides, the increasing investment in modified starch sources and baked goods advancements is further expected to foster the growth of the market during the estimated period. Furthermore, the rising number of fast-food restaurants is predicted to fortify the growth of the market during the analysis timeframe.

Request an Exclusive PDF Sample of Modified Starch Market

Segments of the Modified Starch Market

The report has divided the market into segments based on type, raw materials, production method, form, function, sales channel, and region.

By type, the pregelatinized starch sub-segment is expected to be most productive and is expected to continue at a steady growth during the forecast period. This is mainly because of the increased use of pregelatinized starch across various industries due to its availability in different forms such as powder and flake form. Moreover, the increasing use of pregelatinized starch as a food stabilizer to preserve processed food for a longer period is expected to uplift the growth of the market during the analysis period.

By raw materials, the corn sub-segment is predicted to be the most profitable and is projected to generate the highest revenue over the estimated period. This is major because corn is a widespread staple food across the globe due to its importance in people's diets. In addition, the increasing demand for corn starch in a variety of food applications is expected to augment the growth of the market sub-segment over the forecast period.

By production method, the physical modification sub-segment is expected to be most beneficial and is predicted to grow rapidly during the analysis period. The ability of starch to bind water due to its particle size, surface characteristics, solubility index, and functional features is expected to propel the growth of the market sub-segment over the forecast period.

By form, the dry sub-segment is predicted to be the most lucrative and is expected to generate the largest revenue during the estimated period. The increasing use of dried starch to increase the nutritional value, add texture and lengthen the shelf life of traditional foods is projected to fuel the growth of the modified starch market sub-segment during the analysis period.

By function, the thickeners sub-segment is expected to be beneficial and is projected to continue steady growth over the forecast period. The rising demand for snacks, nutritional foods, and protein-rich goods is predicted to amplify the growth of the market sub-segment during the estimated period.

By sales channel, the offline sub-segment is predicted to be gainful and is expected to grow at a significant rate during the analysis period. The increasing preference of customers for purchasing starch from retail stores is expected to boost the growth of the market sub-segment during the forecast period.

By region, the Asia-Pacific region of the modified starch market is expected to have expansive growth opportunities and is predicted to generate the highest revenue throughout the estimated period. The existence of the industrial starches industry and the rising need for starch in this region are expected to drive the regional growth of the market during the analysis timeframe.

Speak with an Analyst or Schedule a call

Covid-19 Impact on the Modified Starch Market

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the modified starch market, likewise several other industries. The stringent lockdown imposed by governments of many nations has affected the production and delivery of raw materials. Furthermore, the lack of skilled professionals for the production of crops, such as corn, wheat, rice, and many more has resulted in production delays which further affected the demand for modified starch during the period of the pandemic.

Key Players of the Market

The major players in the modified starch market include

Honest Derivatives Pvt. Ltd

Angel Starch & Food Pvt Ltd

Sanstar Bio - Polymers Ltd.

Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd.

Shubham Starch Chem (P) Ltd.

SPACSTARCHPRODUCTS ( INDIA ) LTD.

AGRANA Strike GmbH

Penford Corp.

Everest Starch (IND) Pvt. Ltd.

Ulrick and Short Ltd.

These players are widely working on the development of new business strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product development to obtain a leading position in the global industry.

Report Customization of Modified Starch Market

For instance, in February 2021, Tate & Lyle, a global supplier of food and beverage ingredients to industrial markets, announced its acquisition of Chaodee Modified Starch, a leading tapioca-modified food starch manufacturer. With this acquisition, Tate & Lyle aimed to extend its presence in specialty tapioca-based texturants by broadening the range of tapioca-based solutions to meet customers' needs for better tasting and clean label foods.

In addition, the report also presents other crucial aspects including product portfolio, the financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, and the latest strategic development.

More about Modified Starch Market:

Some Trending Article Links:

About Research Dive

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With an unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005

(P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India)

+1-(917)-444-1262 (US)

Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454

E-mail: support@researchdive.com

Website: https://www.researchdive.com

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/997523/Research_Dive_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research Dive