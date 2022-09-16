Global Mining Chemicals Market to reach US$ 57,499.4 Million by 2030 - Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Mining Chemicals Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 32,348.1 million in 2021, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Mining Chemicals Market:

Mining chemicals are chemicals that finds a broad range of applications in the mining industry. Explosives & drilling, wastewater treatment, and mineral processing are some of the major applications where mining chemicals are widely used. Mining chemicals are beneficial in improving the productivity and efficiency of the mining processes.

The growing trend of wearing jewellery as a fashion statement is fuelling demand for precious metals such as gold, silver, and platinum. Mining chemicals are widely used to extract such precious metals. Growing demand for jewellery is increasing mining activities across the developing region, which is further escalating demand for mining chemicals. This factor is expected to foster the market growth of the mining chemicals over the forecast period.

The COVID-19 pandemic has an immediate impact on the global economy as well as across all industries, including mining industry. Due to the lockdown implement by government of various countries mining sites are facing shortage of workers. The aforesaid reasons are expected to hinder the demand of the mining chemicals market over the forecast period.

Request for Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/4121

Key Market Takeaways:

Over the projection period, it is expected that the global market for mining chemicals will have a CAGR of 6.6 percent (2022-2030). The global mining chemicals market is impacted both favorably and unfavorably by a number of social factors, including demographics (age, gender, race, and family size), consumer attitudes, public opinions, buying patterns, population growth rate, employment patterns, socio-cultural changes, ethnic and religious trends, and living standards.

Major players operating in the global mining chemicals market include Ashland Inc., BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Chevron Phillips Chemicals Company LP, Clariant AG, Cytec Industries, Nalco Company, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., and AkzoNobel Performance Additives.

An increasing number of expanding portfolio in the market among key players to cater to rising demand around the globe is projected to augment the market growth. In September 2019, Clariant, Specialty Chemicals Company launched a new center of excellence in Johannesburg, South Africa, to provide tailored chemical filtration and separation solutions for growing African mining companies.

The growing importance of frothers in mineral flotation application is projected to act as a catalyst in driving the market growth of the mining chemical. Shifting focus towards the recovery of high-quality minerals coupled with the growing extraction of rare earth metal for emerging applications is also expected to propel the market growth of the mining chemicals. Moreover, the overall development of the economies across emerging regions such as China and India is also projected to foster the market growth of the mining chemicals.

Request for Customization @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/4121

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Mining Chemicals Market, By Product Type:

Frothers



Flocculants



Collectors



Solvent Extraxtant



Grinding Aids



Others

Global Mining Chemicals Market, By Application:

Minerals Processing



Explosives & Drilling



Water and Waste Treatments



Others

Global Mining Chemicals Market, By Region:



North America



By Country:





U.S.







Canada



Europe



By Country:





U.K.







Germany







Italy







France







Spain







Russia







Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



By Country:





China







India







Japan







ASEAN







Australia







South Korea







Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



By Country:





Brazil







Mexico







Argentina







Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa



By Country:





GCC Countries







Israel







South Africa







Rest of Middle East & Africa

Buy this Complete Report Now @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/4121

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Contact Us:

Mr. Shah

Senior Client Partner – Business Development

Coherent Market Insights

Phone:

US: +1-206-701-6702

UK: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +81-050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902389/Coherent_Market_Insights_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Coherent Market Insights