Global Military Robotics and Autonomous System (RAS) Market to Reach $19.79 Billion by 2033 - Exclusive DeepTech M-A-P™ Analysis by BIS Research

The rising initiatives for indigenous aerospace platforms and increased adaption rate among countries are propelling production and reducing the price of military robotic and autonomous systems.

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BIS Research, the global leader in providing market intelligence on deep technologies, has released its latest study titled Military Robotics and Autonomous System (RAS) Market – A Global and Regional Analysis.



According to this study, the global military RAS market was valued at $17.57 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $19.79 billion by 2033.

The following factors are responsible for the increase in demand for military RAS:

Growing need for enhancing battlefield situational awareness

Growing defense budget

Rising demand for reducing human involvement in battlefield activities

Generating mass and scalable effects through human-machine teaming

Growing demand to increase warfighter lethality

The detailed study is a compilation of 94 market data tables and 28 figures spread through 200 pages.

Analyst's Take on the Market Projection

According to Arunkumar Sampathkumar, Principal Analyst, BIS Research, "Evolving human safety requirements in the military domain is driving the uptake of robotics. Remotely piloted aircraft systems will continue to dominate this segment, while the firefighting and explosive handling use cases will continue to observe a rise in the deployment of robotic systems. While the current trend of robotics deployment as a means of enhanced safety and convenience for military users will continue, the overall uptake is expected to grow across the services. Naval modernization will drive the uptake of unmanned surface and sub-surface vessels across multiple applications collaborating with manned platforms. The evolution of AI capabilities will further drive the uptake of robotics in the military domain as their effectiveness is expected to improve as a consequence."

Target Acquisition to be the Leading Application for the Global Military RAS Market

According to BIS Research's study, the target acquisition application had the highest market penetration in 2022, followed by intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR). The target acquisition application was valued at $1.67 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a CAGR of 1.10% during the forecast period 2023-2033. In 2022, a total of 161 military robotic and autonomous systems were manufactured for target acquisition application, and the number is anticipated to reach 181 by the end of 2033, registering a CAGR of 1.05% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

Major Existing Industry Leaders in the Military RAS Market

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on input gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration. Some of the established names in the market are AeroVironment, Inc., BAE Systems plc, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), General Dynamics Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Saab AB, The Boeing Company, and more.

Recent Developments in the Global Military RAS Market

In December 2022 , the U.K. Ministry of Defense awarded the company an initial $158 million (£129 million) contract for the purchase of two types of drones for the troops. The drones that will be bought are 99 Stalker UAVs and 15 Indago UAVs.

, the U.K. Ministry of Defense awarded the company an initial (£129 million) contract for the purchase of two types of drones for the troops. The drones that will be bought are 99 Stalker UAVs and 15 Indago UAVs. In August 2022 , Kratos Defense & Security Solutions secured a contract worth $14 million to provide its tactical jet drone system, which includes the XQ-58A Valkyrie, UTAP-22 Mako, and X-61A Gremlin, to the U.S. Air Force.

, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions secured a contract worth to provide its tactical jet drone system, which includes the XQ-58A Valkyrie, UTAP-22 Mako, and X-61A Gremlin, to the U.S. Air Force. In October 2022 , Garuda Aerospace signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Lockheed Martin Canada CDL Systems to integrate its Made-in- India drones with the Lockheed Martin Canada CDL System's advanced unmanned aircraft systems software solutions for defense and commercial applications.

, Garuda Aerospace signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Lockheed Martin Canada CDL Systems to integrate its Made-in- drones with the Lockheed Martin Canada CDL System's advanced unmanned aircraft systems software solutions for defense and commercial applications. In July 2021 , Shield AI acquired Martin UAV to integrate Hivemind, the combat-proven autonomy software, which is integrated with V-BAT, reinforcing Shield AI's prominent position in military-focused edge autonomy. Shield AI's Hivemind is the key artificial intelligence and autonomy stack for several applications across the military landscape.

