Global Meningitis Vaccines Market to Surpass US$ 6,669.3 Million by 2030 - Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global meningitis vaccines market is estimated to be valued at US$ 4,070.1 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Meningitis Vaccines Market:

Key companies are focusing on obtaining product licenses from regulatory authorities in order to provide high quality meningitis vaccines around the globe, which is expected to boost market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in December 2020, the China National Medical Products Administration approved and issued a product license for the 23-valent pneumococcal polysaccharide vaccine of Sinovac Biotech Ltd., a China-based biopharmaceutical company. This vaccine is indicated for the prevention of blood infection (bacteremia), pneumonia, and meningitis (infection of the covering of the brain) due to the bacteria – Streptococcus pneumonia.

Key Market Takeaways:

Global meningitis vaccines market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, owing to the increasing research and development activities in developing meningitis vaccines by key players in market. For instance, in June 2021, the Serum Institute Of India Pvt. Ltd., one of the world's largest vaccine manufacturers, announced the results from a Phase 2 clinical study of a pentavalent meningococcal meningitis vaccines designed for utilization in the African meningitis, to be well-tolerated, safe, and capable of generating powerful immune reaction to all five serogroups A, B, C, W, and X

Among vaccines, the pneumococcal conjugate vaccine segment is expected to dominate the segment growth over the forecast period, owing to increased product approvals from the regulatory bodies. For instance, in June 2021, Pfizer Inc., a multinational pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Corporation, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved PREVNAR 20 (Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine) for the prevention of invasive diseases such as meningitis and pneumonia caused by the 20 Streptococcus pneumoniae (pneumococcus) serotypes, in adults aged 18 years and older

On the basis of age group, the infant segment is expected to dominate the segment growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing research studies by key players on meningitis vaccines. For instance, in March 2022, researchers at the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM)'s Center for Vaccine Development & Global Health (CVD) carried out a study to evaluate the use of a pentavalent or five in one meningococcal conjugate vaccine (NmCV-5) among infants and young children in the meningitis belt of sub-Saharan Africa. This is the final and pivotal study for World Health Organization (WHO) prequalification of the vaccine, which is the last stage to make the vaccine available for low- and middle-income countries

Key players operating in the global meningitis vaccines market include GlaxoSmithKline plc., Sanofi S.A., Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Walvax Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Vacsera, Zhi Fei Biological, BIO MED, Chengdu Kanghua Biological Products, Bharat Biotech., LG Chem, Espromed Bio, Panacea Biotec Limited, Sinovac Biotech Co., Ltd., CanSinoBIO, and Eubiologics Co., Ltd.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Meningitis Vaccines Market, By Vaccine:

Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine

Pneumococcal Polysaccharide Vaccine

Meningococcal Vaccine

Others

Global Meningitis Vaccines Market, By Age Group:

Infants

Adults

Global Meningitis Vaccines Market, By Distribution Channel:

Government

Private

Global Meningitis Vaccines Market, By Country:

Egypt

Nigeria

Morocco

Indonesia

Bangladesh

Malaysia

United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia

Pakistan

Turkey

Kazakhstan

Jordan

Qatar

Sudan

Lebanon

Uganda

Benin

Cameroon

Gabon

Cote d'Ivoire

Vietnam

Singapore

Mexico

Argentina

Thailand

Philippines

Nepal

Rest of the World

