Global Meat Products Market Envisioned to Generate a Revenue of $387.6 Billion and grow at a CAGR of 3.95% over the Estimated Period from 2022 to 2030 | Exclusively Available [210-Pages] by Research Dive

The global meat products market is expected to see striking growth by 2030, due to the increasing demand for ready-to-eat meat products among people. Regionally, the Europe region of the market is expected to hold the largest share of the market.

NEW YORK, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, "Meat Products Market by Processed Meat Type (Hamburgers, Sausages, Kebabs, and Nuggets), Meat Type (Beef, Pork, Chicken, Mutton, and Other), and Packaging (Chilled, Frozen, and canned), and Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030."

According to the report, the global meat products market is projected to garner a revenue of $387.6 billion and rise at a CAGR of 3.95% over the analysis timeframe from 2022 to 2030.

Dynamics of the Meat Products Market

With the growing demand for ready-to-eat meat products with high nutritional values without compromising the taste and flavor of the product, the meat products market is expected to observe significant growth during the forecast period. Besides, the demand for frozen meat products by the fast-food joints and restaurants worldwide for their operations is further expected to upsurge the growth of the market during the analysis period. Moreover, the increased adoption of processed meat among individuals due to their busy lifestyles is expected to create massive growth opportunities for the meat products market over the estimated timeframe. However, the health concerns related to meat products may hinder the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Covid-19 Impact on the Meat Products Market

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the growth of the meat products market. The prolonged lockdowns and transportation restrictions imposed by the governments of many nations have shut down the restaurants, hotels, and cafés and disrupted the supply chain of meat products. This further led to cause heavy revenue losses in the global market. Furthermore, the closure of meatpacking plants due to the spontaneous spread of the deadly virus has declined the growth of the market during the pandemic period.

Segments of the Meat Products Market

The report has divided the market into segments based on processed meat type, meat type, packaging, and region.

By processed meat type , the hamburgers sub-segment is predicted to be the most lucrative and is expected to generate a revenue of $169.7 billion during the analysis timeframe. The fast-paced life and the increasing development of multiple franchises are predicted to foster the growth of the market sub-segment over the estimated timeframe.

, the hamburgers sub-segment is predicted to be the most lucrative and is expected to generate a during the analysis timeframe. The fast-paced life and the increasing development of multiple franchises are predicted to foster the growth of the market sub-segment over the estimated timeframe. By meat type , the pork sub-segment is expected to be most profitable and is projected to garner a revenue of $149.5 billion over the analysis period . Pork is a good source of protein and lipids and the common meat choice in fast food chains and restaurants, which is expected to propel the growth of the market sub-segment during the forecast period.

, the pork sub-segment is expected to be most profitable and is projected to garner . Pork is a good source of protein and lipids and the common meat choice in fast food chains and restaurants, which is expected to propel the growth of the market sub-segment during the forecast period. By packaging , the chilled meat products sub-segment is predicted to be most beneficial and is expected to garner a revenue of $219.9 billion over the estimated timeframe . The increasing demand for ready-to-eat foods that are available in a chilled form for indefinite storage is expected to fuel the growth of the market sub-segment during the analysis period.

, the chilled meat products sub-segment is predicted to be most beneficial and is expected to garner a . The increasing demand for ready-to-eat foods that are available in a chilled form for indefinite storage is expected to fuel the growth of the market sub-segment during the analysis period. By region, the Europe region of the meat products market is expected to generate a revenue of $142.6 billion during the analysis period. The increasing demand for protein-rich processed food among individuals in this region is predicted to drive the regional growth of the market over the estimated timeframe.

Key Players of the Meat Products Market

The major players in the market include

Hormel Foods Corporation Minerva Foods SA Conagra Brands Inc. JBS S.A. NH Foods Ltd. Clemens Food Group Sysco Corporation Cargill, Incorporated Tyson Foods BRF S.A., and many more.

For instance, in March 2021, Gray, a fully integrated global service provider specializing in engineering, design, construction, smart manufacturing, and equipment, announced its partnership with Clemens Food Group, a sixth-generation, family-owned company dedicated to providing food services and brand solutions. With this partnership, the companies planned to increase the production and supply of smoked meats and cooked sausage in Hatfield, Pennsylvania.

Further, the report also presents other crucial aspects including product portfolio, the financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, and the latest strategic developments.

More about Meat Products Market:

