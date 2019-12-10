Global Machine Vision Market Size was Valued at 8.44 Billion USD in 2018 and is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.86% by 2025 | Valuates Reports™

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Machine vision is the software used to provide automated inspection and evaluation based on imaging for applications such as automatic inspection, process control, and robot guidance, typically in manufacturing.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GLOBAL MACHINE VISION MARKET SHARE

Increasing demand for vision-guided robotic system.

Increasing application in pharmaceutical and food packaging industry.

REGION WISE GLOBAL MACHINE VISION MARKET ANALYSIS

During the forecast period, the machine vision market in APAC is expected to increase at the highest CAGR. As it is considered a manufacturing hub for most sectors, APAC is expected to provide ample growth opportunities for the sector.

China is an ideal destination for numerous industries ' production units, including electronics and automotive. Because of the country's increasing demand for automation, the market in China is projected to see a higher growth than in other APAC countries.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Machine Vision in these regions, from 2013 to 2025, covering

North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico )

( , and ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Italy , Russia and Turkey etc.)

( , UK, , , and etc.) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India , Australia , Indonesia , Thailand , Philippines , Malaysia and Vietnam )

( , , Korea, , , , , , and ) South America ( Brazil etc.)

( etc.) Middle East and Africa ( Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.

The Key Manufacturers In Machine Vision Market Include

Cognex Corporation

Basler

Teledyne DALSA

OMRON

Keyence

Datalogic

Edmund Optics

Allied Vision Technologies

Others.

By The Product Type, Machine Vision Market Is Primarily Split Into

Vision Sensor

Camera

Camera Lens

Others.

By The End Users/Application, Machine Vision Market Report Covers The Following Segments

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Intelligent Transportation System

Healthcare

Other.

The Study Objectives Of This Report Are:

To study and analyze the global Machine Vision market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Machine Vision market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Machine Vision manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the next few years.

To analyze the Machine Vision with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Machine Vision submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

