Global luxury packaging provider Delta Global launches its first exclusive packaging collection

LEICESTER, England, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UK headquartered Delta Global provides luxury and sustainable packaging solutions to the world's biggest brands and the firm's newest launch is set to be no different.

The launch, Delta Global Originals, consists of ten entirely unique and innovative packaging designs that have been designed, developed, and manufactured in-house.

Renowned for combining luxury with sustainability, Delta Global has become the fashion industry's go-to provider of innovative, experiential packaging and the 'Originals' are set to take this to a whole new level.

Robert Lockyer, Founder and Chief Client Officer at Delta Global explains why the international luxury packaging provider decided to create these ten exclusive designs.

"Our aim is to innovate, challenge and disrupt the industry, and this launch enables us to take our aim multiple steps further."

"There are already lots of packaging solutions on the market – some of which we have created and are responsible for – however, we mustn't take our foot off the pedal".

"Our four key pillars are at the very heart of Delta Global, with 'Originals' having a primary focus on sustainability".

"In fact, sustainability is the very reason we launched the Delta Global Originals. Our own market analysis identified a gap in the market, and so we've made it our mission to push boundaries".

All packaging products within the collection are made from materials that are sustainable and FSC accredited.

Each design is either entirely recyclable or entirely reusable, allowing for a completely multipurpose, multifunctional product.

"Sustainability is the core focus, without compromising premium quality or experience".

"Each 'Original' encompasses a strong sense of luxury and creates the ultimate unboxing experience for both our clients and their consumers – it was important for us to ensure that these elements weren't lost."

From the design and look to the texture, feel and finish, each 'Original' screams elevated luxury while positively contributing to society.

Robert also went on the explain the manufacturing and supply chain process behind the collection.

"We pride ourselves on efficiency; how and where the product is designed and aim to create less of a manufacturing process".

"Our promise is to manage the supply chain. We try to stock our packaging solutions in the most localised place to delivery in order to minimise supply chain miles, reduce our impact on travel and thus, our carbon footprint."

