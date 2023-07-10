Global Logistics Automation Market to Surpass at a CAGR of 9.5% By 2030 | Dataintelo

PUNE, India, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a market study published by Dataintelo, titled, "Global Logistics Automation Market by Type (Warehouse Management, Transportation Management), By Application (Retail, E-commerce, Manufacturing, Others), and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2030," the market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during 2022 to 2030.

The report covers data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments, industry players, and crucial strategies that helps market players to expand their business.

Key Takeaways:

Logistic automation encompasses a range of activities, including material handling, warehouse management, and transportation management that used to optimize logistic supply chain and operations.

Growing need for just-in-time delivery and rising demand for automated solutions in transportation and warehouse management systems are expected to boost the market in the coming years.

The warehouse management segment is anticipated grow at the fastest CAGR, due to the growing requirement for streamlined warehouse management.

segment is anticipated grow at the fastest CAGR, due to the growing requirement for streamlined warehouse management. The retail segment is projected to hold a major market share, owing to the rising trend of shopping across supermarkets & hypermarkets.

segment is projected to hold a major market share, owing to the rising trend of shopping across supermarkets & hypermarkets. The e-commerce segment is likely to grow at a significant pace, due to the rapid expansion of online stores.

segment is likely to grow at a significant pace, due to the rapid expansion of online stores. Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the global market, owing to the rapid industrialization and increasing e-commerce activities across developing countries such as India and China .

Segments Covered

Type

Warehouse Management

Transportation Management

Application

Retail

E-commerce

Manufacturing

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

