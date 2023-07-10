Global Logistics Automation Market to Surpass at a CAGR of 9.5% By 2030 | Dataintelo

Dataintelo

July 10, 2023

PUNE, India, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a market study published by Dataintelo, titled, "Global Logistics Automation Market by Type (Warehouse Management, Transportation Management), By Application (Retail, E-commerce, Manufacturing, Others), and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2030," the market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during 2022 to 2030.

Key Players Covered in the Report

  • Honeywell Intelligrated
  • Murata Machinery
  • Knapp AG
  • Jungheinrich AG
  • SSI Schaefer
  • Mecalux
  • Vitronic
  • Beumer Group
  • Daifuku
  • Swisslog
  • Dematic Corp.
  • TGW Logistics Group GmbH
  • Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation

The report covers data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments, industry players, and crucial strategies that helps market players to expand their business.

Key Takeaways:

  • Logistic automation encompasses a range of activities, including material handling, warehouse management, and transportation management that used to optimize logistic supply chain and operations.
  • Growing need for just-in-time delivery and rising demand for automated solutions in transportation and warehouse management systems are expected to boost the market in the coming years.
  • The warehouse management segment is anticipated grow at the fastest CAGR, due to the growing requirement for streamlined warehouse management.
  • The retail segment is projected to hold a major market share, owing to the rising trend of shopping across supermarkets & hypermarkets.
  • The e-commerce segment is likely to grow at a significant pace, due to the rapid expansion of online stores.
  • Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the global market, owing to the rapid industrialization and increasing e-commerce activities across developing countries such as India and China.

Segments Covered

Type

  • Warehouse Management
  • Transportation Management

Application

  • Retail
  • E-commerce
  • Manufacturing
  • Others

Region

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa

Related Reports:

