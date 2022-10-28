Global Last-Mile Delivery Robot Market to Reach $36.2 Million by 2032 - Exclusive DeepTech M-A-PTM Analysis by BIS Research

Currently, the last-mile delivery market is witnessing a rise in the manufacturing of autonomous wheeled robot types for last-mile delivery applications.

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BIS Research, the global leader in providing market intelligence on deep technologies, has released its latest study titled Last-Mile Delivery Robot Market – A Global and Regional Analysis.

According to this study, the market size of the global last-mile delivery robot market was valued at $18.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $36.2 million by 2032.

The following factors are responsible for the increase in demand for last-mile delivery robot:

Increase in demand for home delivery of food and beverage, personal care, and healthcare products

Need for safe home deliveries during the pandemic period

Growth of e-commerce and q-commerce markets

The detailed study is a compilation of 60 market data tables and 54 figures spread through 169 pages.

Analyst's Take on the Market Projection

According to Arun Kumar Sampathkumar, Principal Analyst at BIS Research, "The advancements in robotic technology and continuous development in the robotics sector have enabled several manufacturing and logistic organizations to optimize efficiency and productivity. Currently, the robotics industry is witnessing significant growth as robots are being utilized for last-mile delivery services, and this is expected to grow due to the rise in e-commerce and q-commerce markets."

Existing Competitive Landscape

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on input gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration. Some of the established names in the market are Agility Robotics, Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., ANYbotics AG, Cyan Robotics, Inc., FedEx Corporation, Kiwi Campus Inc., Meituan Inc., Nuro, Inc., Rakuten Group, Inc., Segway Robotics, Serve Robotics Inc., Starship Technologies Inc., TERAKI GmbH, TwinswHeel, Yandex LLC, and more.

Recent Developments in the Global Last-Mile Delivery Robot Market

On 9 September 2022 , Amazon.com, Inc. acquired a Belgium -based mechatronics company D. Cloostermans –Huwaert N.V, to amplify its last-mile delivery robot operations and research and development.

, Amazon.com, Inc. acquired a -based mechatronics company D. Cloostermans –Huwaert N.V, to amplify its last-mile delivery robot operations and research and development. On 7 September 2022 , Cartken Inc. and Magna International Inc. entered an agreement under which Magna International Inc. agreed to manufacture Cartken Inc.'s autonomous delivery robot fleet to address the increasing demand for last-mile delivery robots. The production has begun in the Magna International Inc. facility in Michigan , U.S. This agreement will enable Cartken Inc. to increase its robot fleet to thousands in the coming years.

, Cartken Inc. and Magna International Inc. entered an agreement under which Magna International Inc. agreed to manufacture Cartken Inc.'s autonomous delivery robot fleet to address the increasing demand for last-mile delivery robots. The production has begun in the Magna International Inc. facility in , U.S. This agreement will enable Cartken Inc. to increase its robot fleet to thousands in the coming years. On 28 April 2022 , Agility Robotics, Inc. secured $150 million in Series B funding from DCVC, Playground Global LLC, and Amazon Industrial Innovation Fund. This funding would help the company to scale its robot production capacity and research and development activities.

, Agility Robotics, Inc. secured in Series B funding from DCVC, Playground Global LLC, and Amazon Industrial Innovation Fund. This funding would help the company to scale its robot production capacity and research and development activities. On 25 April 2022 , Domino's Pizza Enterprises Ltd. partnered with TERAKI GmbH to deliver pizzas via last-mile delivery robots in Berlin, Germany . At present, TERAKI GmbH is the only company with a government permit to operate delivery robots on sidewalks in Berlin, Germany .

, Domino's Pizza Enterprises Ltd. partnered with TERAKI GmbH to deliver pizzas via last-mile delivery robots in . At present, TERAKI GmbH is the only company with a government permit to operate delivery robots on sidewalks in . On 1 March 2022 , Starship Technologies Inc. announced that the company had raised $100 million in 30 days to triple its fleet of last-mile delivery robots and expand its operations worldwide.

, Starship Technologies Inc. announced that the company had raised in 30 days to triple its fleet of last-mile delivery robots and expand its operations worldwide. On 2 March 2022 , TwinswHeel announced the launch of its last-mile delivery robots at the University of Toulouse in France . The delivery robots will be used to deliver on-demand snacks at the university campus.

, TwinswHeel announced the launch of its last-mile delivery robots at the University of Toulouse in . The delivery robots will be used to deliver on-demand snacks at the university campus. On 25 October 2021 , North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University and Sodexo, Inc partnered with Starship Technologies Inc. to enable last-mile delivery robot services in North Carolina , U.S.

Wheeled Robot to be the Leading Robot Type During the Forecast Period of 2022-2032

Currently, the last-mile delivery market is witnessing a rise in the manufacturing of autonomous wheeled robot types for last-mile delivery applications. These robots can carry a minimum payload of 2kg to 50kg and a maximum payload of 100kg and above, with the capability to operate in a range of 50kms and above at an average speed of 15km/hour.

As per the study conducted by BIS Research, the wheeled robot type market holds the highest market penetration in 2022, followed by the legged robot type market. The wheeled robot market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.84% during the forecast period 2022-2032 to reach $34.9 million by 2032.

The wheeled robot type market is leading the segment mainly because its design allows robots to operate on sidewalks and curbs, enabling efficient last-mile deliveries. The presence of a large number of companies globally manufacturing wheeled robots for last-mile delivery applications is another factor driving the growth of this segment.

Automated Guided Vehicle Market

Global Military Robotic and Autonomous (RAS) Systems Market

