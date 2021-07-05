Global Labels Market to Ride on the Back of Growing Popularity of Linerless Labels, Emergence of RFID Technology to Emerge as a Game Changer in the Market - TMR

- Firms in the global labels market are estimated to strengthen their revenue potential by boosting their linerless label production capacities.

- Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) is quickly becoming a big thing in the labelling industry. PS labels, which provide intelligent labelling solutions to food sector stakeholders, have RFID inlays built in them.

ALBANY, N.Y., July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global labels market is on the verge of some big developments, which is likely to propel the market to a high growth trajectory from 2019 to 2027. Technology is important in driving the market growth and determining market penetration for the players in the field. Demand for pressure sensitive labels is likely to rise due to their low cost and flexibility, as well as increased effectiveness. Such qualities are result of proactive and aggressive efforts from players, which is likely to play a crucial role in the development of the global labels market in the years to come.

RFID – Radio Frequency Identification – refers to a technology that has been a key differentiator in the industry due to its capacity to identify and track counterfeit items. It is attached to labels for authentication and tracking as part of the intelligent solutions umbrella. Linerless labels are laying the groundwork for noteworthy growth in retail and logistics sector. Furthermore, as organisations who are focusing on diversification of revenue stream are heavily investing in these labels, thanks to material economies in particular. Over the projected period, these factors are expected to add to the growth of the labels market.

In its recently published study, Transparency Market Research provides important findings for the labels market, including a global industry trends, growth, share, size, analysis, and forecast for the period extending from 2019 to 2027. Due to technological breakthroughs in retail as well as e-Commerce industries, the global labels market is expected to grow at a rate of 5% CAGR over the forecast period, from 2019 to 2027.

Key Findings of Market Report

Economic Pricing and Flexibility are likely to Boost Popularity of Pressure Sensitive Labels

Pressure sensitive labels (PSL) are growing in popularity due to their economic pricing and versatility. PSL's easy-to-use advantages in the food business include mild use of pressure sans the need of any solvent, water, and heat, water. As a result, in the global labels market, the sale of PS labels is estimated to increase at an accelerated rate. In addition to that, manufacturers are also expected to boost their efficacy in PSL created from recycled materials in order to increase their market credibility credentials.

RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) is quickly becoming a turning point in the labelling industry. PS labels, which provide intelligent labelling solutions to food industry stakeholders, include RFID inlays. As a result, the ever-changing food market is providing label manufacturers with the most incremental chances possible. RFID technology, on the other hand, is utilised for authentication, tracking, and anti-counterfeiting of commodities.

High Demand from Logistics and Retail Sector to Widen Scope of the Market

By boosting their manufacturing capacities in linerless labels, businesses in the label sector are widening their revenue potential. For example, Mitsubishi Hitec Paper Europe, a leading manufacturer of high-end coated specialty papers, is gaining international acclaim for its environment friendly and adaptable linerless labels. In both logistics and retail sector, linerless labels are becoming more popular. These innovative labels may be printed on mobile devices as well as on industrial printers. Such developments are likely to boost expansion of the label market.

Because of the material savings, players in the retail and logistics sectors benefit from the benefits of linerless labels. The large number of labels per roll helps to cut costs of label shipping and storage. As a result, stakeholders in the retail and logistics sectors will be able to reach their productivity targets, as more labels per roll means less frequent roll exchange.

Labels Market: Growth Drivers

Manufacturers in the global labels market are focused on high-performance cast coated label papers. Wet adhesive labels are increasingly using these one-of-a-kind papers. Stakeholders are increasingly focusing on quality processing and finishing, first-class printability, and high gloss.

With the launch of digital inkjet printing, the global labels market is changing. As a result, digital printing is estimated to generate most of the revenue amongst print technologies and is expected to rise rapidly over the next few years. Because digital inkjet printing does not require cylinders or plates, it has become a budget option for small batch printing.

Labels Market: Key Competitors

Klöckner Pentaplast Europe GmbH & Co KG

Traco Manufacturing, Inc

H. Derksen & Sons Company

WS Packaging Group, Inc.

Fort Dearborn Company

Fuji Seal International, Inc

Labels Market: Segmentation

Product

Pressure Sensitive Labels

Shrink Labels

Stretch Labels

Wet Glue Labels

Material

Plastic

Paper

Foil

Printing Technology

Flexographic Printing

Digital Printing

Gravure Printing

Offset Printing

Letterpress Printing

Ink Type

Solvent-based

Water-based

UV-based

End Use

Food

Beverages

Pharma

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Homecare and Toiletries

Chemicals

Automobiles

