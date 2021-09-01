Global Kids Tablet Market to Gain Huge Proceeds worth US$ 36.89 Billion by 2027 - Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on study of research analysts at Zion Market Research, kids tablet market revenue is anticipated to hit USD 36.89 billion by 2027. It is forecast to register highest gains of nearly 16.2% during 2019 to 2027 and had earned revenue of about USD 9.54 billion in 2018. Moreover, tablet computers have revolutionized digital business and exceeded expectations about product made by analysts. Reportedly, tablets have garnered high momentum since Apple introduced iPad in 2010. Moreover, tablets provide significant opportunities to equipment manufacturers, application developers, and mobile operators offering new data plans to users. With online education gaining traction due to outbreak of COVID-19, sale of kids tablet is projected to increase over years to come. Affordability, product innovations, education initiatives, and substituting of notebooks & laptops with tablets have shaped growth of kids tablet industry in recent years. Growing popularity of Amazon's Kindle Fire tablet as an excellent document & book reader along with its high picture quality & touch screen is predicted to boost its sales in kids segment over years to come. With apps offering exceptional and seamless viewing experience to end-users on tablet as compared to smartphones, tablet market revenue is projected to grow thrice than smartphone industry in coming decade. Furthermore, resilient & equitable K-12 education is growing in countries such as the U.S., thereby scaling up use of tablets among kids. Massive use & penetration of tablets in education sector is projected to generate new growth avenues for players operating in telecom & media sector, thereby further enlarging scope of kids tablet market.

Growing Digital Education Trends to Boost Kids Tablet Market Growth

Rising tilt towards online education due to COVID pandemic has resulted in huge preference for tablet in kids segment. This has assisted kids tablet market transcend new heights of growth in recent years. Additionally, surge in virtual activities as well as online events such as drawing classes, coding, and calligraphy for kids is projected to open new vistas of growth for kids tablet business. Additionally, launching of video games and games such as Free Fire along with onset of 3D technologies as well as virtual reality and augment reality systems will prompt expansion of kids tablet in foreseeable future. Thriving entertainment industry is predicted to significantly contribute towards huge sales of kids tablets, thereby contributing notably towards market value.

Europe to Make Notable Contributions towards Overall Market Size By 2027

With Europe contributing towards more than 30% of overall tablet demand globally, the kids tablet market in Europe is predicted to expand leaps & bounds over coming years. Moreover, Russia and Turkey are projected to be major regional revenue pockets over coming decade. Growing popularity of K-12 education system in countries such as Belgium, the UK, France, Switzerland, Sweden, Norway, and Germany will proliferate regional market size. Apart from this, massive use of 5G networks by government & private organizations for performing routine activities in countries such as Estonia and utilization of this 5G technology by educational institutes for delivering lectures to students in a seamless way & without any network interruption will elevate kids tablet market surge in Europe.

Kids tablet market is highly consolidated with few players capturing large market share. These mammoth participants are trying to gain competitive advantage over their business rivals by adopting business strategies such as new product launches, product innovations, and integrating of new technologies & features in existing product line. Some of the giant enterprises operative in kids tablet business are displayed in our report and include Mattel, Lenovo, LeapFrog Enterprises, KD Interactive, CONTIXO, SAMSUNG, Dragon Touch, Amazon, Open Text, Micromax, Magnet Forensics, Log Rhythm, Access Data, and Fire Eye.

This review is based on a report by Zion Market Research, titled, "Global Kids Tablet Market -by Connectivity (Wi-Fi Enabled and SIM Enabled), by RAM Size (Less than 1 GB and 1 GB and Above), and by End-User (Less Than 5 Years, 5 to 10 Years, and 10 to 16 Years): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2027."

This report segments the global kids tablet market into:

By Connectivity

Wi-Fi Enabled

SIM Enabled

By RAM Size

Less than 1 GB

1 GB and Above

By End-User

Less Than 5 Years

5 to 10 Years

10 to 16 Years

