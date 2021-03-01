Global Investment Attraction of Haikou's 1st 1.5-Level Enterprise Port Launched

HAIKOU, China, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The first 1.5-level enterprise port project of Haikou Jiangdong New Area has completely launched its investment attraction, according to Haikou Jiangdong New Area Development and Construction Co., Ltd. The investment attraction will focus on design, finance, technology and other industries, and corresponding preferential policies will be available for companies that have entered the port.

Haikou City, capital of Hainan Province, is the main site of the province's economic development. The first 1.5-level enterprise port project (Phase I) of Haikou Jiangdong New Area, one of the key parks of Hainan Free Trade Port, will be put into use in April. As of now, 21 famous architectural design companies have signed the agreement of intention to enter the park.

The business types for investment attraction of the enterprise port project include business offices and commercial supporting facilities. The former category covers five parts: design, finance, headquarters economy, technology, and corporate consulting services. The latter covers four parts: retail trade, light meals, heavy meals, and sports. Companies that have entered the port could enjoy corresponding preferential policies of the Catalogue of Encouraged Industries in Hainan Free Trade Port 2020.

"The enterprise port plans to introduce first-class design companies in China and from foreign countries. With smart city planning and design, art design, green building design, and cultural and creative design at the core, a park of the design industry will take shape. Besides, the port will introduce companies engaged in scientific and technological information and finance like financial leasing and private equity funds. It will attract investment in the form of company clusters," said head of Haikou Jiangdong New Area Development and Construction Co., Ltd.

The enterprise port will also take into account the office needs of companies and high-end industrial professionals that will enter Haikou Jiangdong New Area in the future, and scientifically plan such business types as catering, culture, entertainment and shopping. It will adopt the planning model of "pedestrian streets + low-density courtyard-like office buildings + multiple leisure plazas". Its aim lies in creating an exemplary low-density garden-like office park in the new area and even the whole province.

