Global Industrial Fabrics Market Size To Witness Significant Growth In Near Future | Radiant Insights, Inc

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Industrial Fabrics Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Industrial fabrics are engineered and designed to be used in an extensive range of processing, automotive, filtering, printing, and belting applications. Both natural and synthetic materials are used in the manufacture of industrial fabrics that produced in unwoven textures or woven in several patterns.

The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of the market are the rising demand from the automotive industry and the excellent properties of the industrial fabric. However, the strict government policy may restrain overall market growth in the years to come. Industrial fabrics market is segmented based on fiber type, application, and region.

Composite, polyamide, aramid, polyester, and other fiber types could be explored in industrial fabrics market in the forecast period. The composite sector comprises carbon fiber and glass fiber. The polyester fiber sector may account for the significant market share of industrial fabrics in terms of volume and value and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. Also, aramid sector is estimated to grow at the fastest pace in the years to come.

The market may be categorized based on applications like flame resistant apparel, conveyor belts, automotive carpet, transmission belts, protective apparel, and others could be explored in the forecast period. Automotive carpet may account for the substantial market share of industrial fabrics and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason could be its properties like chemical resistance, tensile strength, and heat resistance.

Industrial fabrics market is segmented geographically into Americas (North America, South America), Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, New Zealand, and Australia), Middle East (UAE, Saudi, and Qatar) and Africa (South Africa).

Globally, Asia Pacific may account for the substantial market share of industrial fabrics and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason behind the overall market growth could be the presence of key manufacturers in the region, the rising FDI and industrialization, and the expansion of the automotive industry. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of industrial fabrics in this region.

The key players of the industrial fabrics market are Fitesa SA, Forbo International SA, Johns Manville, Ahlstrom-Munksjö, DowDuPont, Habasit AG, W. Barnet GmbH & Co. KG, Toray Industries Inc., Cerex Advanced Fabrics Inc., and ContiTech AG. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition.

Access 142 page research report with TOC on "Global Industrial Fabrics Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @: https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-industrial-fabrics-industry

