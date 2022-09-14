Global Hydrofluoric Acid Market to surpass US$ 2.6 Billion by 2032; Anhydrous Grade Hydrofluoric Acid to Comprise 60% of total Demand in 2022 - Future Market Insights, Inc.

Steel Pickling and Metal Treatment Segment to Drive the Hydrofluoric Acid Market. The hydrofluoric acid market in Europe is expected to accumulate a market share value of 30.1% in 2022. Toxicity and Health Hazards Associated with the Hydrofluoric Acid to Limit the Market Growth.

NEWARK, Del., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hydrofluoric acid market is expected to be valued at US$ 1.83 Million in 2022. With the increasing sale of cookware and cable wire, coupled with the rise in the need for hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) and hydrofluorolefins (HFOs), the overall demand for hydrofluoric acid is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% between 2022 and 2032, totaling around US$ 2.63 Million by 2032.

A rise in the production level of fluorochemicals in the U.S. and Germany is further favoring the global demand. In the Asia Pacific region, the increasing production of fluorocarbons and the presence of large-scale manufacturers are expected to boost the market growth. The product demand is anticipated to rise in India during the forecast period on the account of the increasing production of aluminum and aluminum products wherein hydrofluoric acid is a key raw material.

Request a Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6176

The global market is highly fragmented with the presence of numerous players in both developed and developing economies. Key players are focusing on mergers and acquisitions to increase their presence throughout the value chain. The majority of the industry players are focusing on product advancements aiming at the development of new products with eco-friendly characteristics to cater to a broader application market.

The increasing sale of cookware and cable wire is driving the growth of the hydrofluoric acid market. Hydrofluoric acid is used as a raw material in the aluminum fluoride manufacturing and is also used in the manufacturing of aluminum. The application of aluminum in many industries such as industries and automotive is increasing, which will boost the demand for hydrofluoric acid market.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

From 2017 to 2021, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 1.6%

By grade, anhydrous hydrofluoric acid to accumulate a market share of 60% in 2022

By application, the steel pickling and metal treatment segment dominates the market with a share of 73%

North America to emerge as a promising market, capturing nearly 2/5 th of global market revenue in 2022

to emerge as a promising market, capturing nearly 2/5 of global market revenue in 2022 Asia Pacific to be an opportunistic market, expected to capture 36.5% revenue

to be an opportunistic market, expected to capture 36.5% revenue Europe to be a significant contributor to the hydrofluoric acid market revenue landscape, accounting for over 30% sales

The growing use of aluminium across end-use sectors like automobile, packaging, and manufacturing, among others are positively influencing the growth of hydrofluoric acid in the global market, remarks an FMI analyst.

Request Brochure @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-6176

Competitive Landscape

Players in the global Hydrofluoric Acid Market focus on expanding their global reach through various strategies, such as; partnerships, collaborations, and partnerships. The players are also making a significant investment in R&D to add innovations to their products which would help them in strengthening their position in the global market. Some of the recent developments among the key players are:

In April 2021 , EcoGraf announced the acquisition of a contract for a battery anode materials facility for the production of spherical graphite, outside of China with an environmentally safer option to conventional hydrofluoric acid purification processes.

, EcoGraf announced the acquisition of a contract for a battery anode materials facility for the production of spherical graphite, outside of with an environmentally safer option to conventional hydrofluoric acid purification processes. In April 2021 , Renascor Resources is investigating green finance options for its Siviour Battery Anode Material Project in South Australia , to produce materials for electric vehicle manufacturing facilities through vertical integration strategies.

, Renascor Resources is investigating green finance options for its Siviour Battery Anode Material Project in , to produce materials for electric vehicle manufacturing facilities through vertical integration strategies. In February 2021 , Samsung Electronics revealed the development of a new system aimed to aid in the reuse of high-concentration liquefied hydrogen fluoride cleaning solutions for applications on semiconductor production lines.

, Samsung Electronics revealed the development of a new system aimed to aid in the reuse of high-concentration liquefied hydrogen fluoride cleaning solutions for applications on semiconductor production lines. In 2020, SCHOTT had unveiled applications of hydrofluoric acid for extending the life of temperature resistant, electrochemically stable lithium-ion batteries while preserving their capacity with HF absorbent glass powder to prevent corrosion damage on cells.

Know More about What the Hydrofluoric Acid Market Report Covers

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global Hydrofluoric Acid Market, providing historical data for 2016-2021 and forecast statistics from 2022-2032.

To understand opportunities in the hydrofluoric acid market, the market is segmented on the basis of grade, and application across six major regions.

Key Players:

Gulf Fluor

Lanxess AG

Solvay SA

Honeywell International

Buss ChemTech AG

Sinochem International Corp.

Tanfac Industries ltd.

Fubao Group

Navin Fluorine International Limited

Merck KGaA

SRF Limited

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd.

Stella Chemifa Corporation

Morita Chemical Industries Co. Ltd.

Soulbrain Co. ltd.

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-6176

Key Segments Covered in the Hydrofluoric Acid Industry Analysis

Hydrofluoric Acid Market by Grade:

Anhydrous

Aqueous

Hydrofluoric Acid Market by Application:

Fluorochemicals

Steel Pickling and Metal Treatment

Petroleum Catalyst

Glass Etching

Electronics & Semiconductors

Others

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

4. Key Success Factors

5. Global Hydrofluoric Acid Market Demand Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

5.1. Historical Market Volume (Tons) Analysis, 2017-2021

5.2. Current and Future Market Volume (Tons) Projections, 2022-2032

5.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

TOC continued..!

Have a Look at Chemicals & Materials Domain Related Research Reports:

Lithium Mining Market Growth : The global lithium mining market is expected to secure US$ 1.66 Billion in 2022. From 2022-2032, the lithium mining market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.43% while garnering a market value worth US$ 3.4 Billion.

Ultra-high purity hydrofluoric acid Market Size : The ultra-high purity hydrofluoric acid business has seen tremendous potential owing to the proliferated growth projected by the ultra-high purity hydrofluoric acid market.

Iron Oxide Market Technology : The global iron oxide market size is estimated to be valued at around US$ 2,525.85 Mn in 2022. Sales of iron oxide are projected to increase at a healthy CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2032.

Wind Power Coatings Market Analysis : The global wind power coatings market is expected to be valued at US$ 1.2 Billion in 2022.

Lithium Mining Market Forecast : The global lithium mining market is expected to secure US$ 1.66 Billion in 2022. From 2022-2032, the lithium mining market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.43% while garnering a market value worth US$ 3.4 Billion.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Report:https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/hydrofluoric-acid-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Future Market Insights