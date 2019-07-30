Global HVDC Cables Market 2019-2025 Report: Voltage, Installation & Application Analysis by Global Market Insights, Inc.

The extra high voltage (EHV) cables is anticipated to surpass USD 4 Billion by 2025. No sagging losses, efficient long-distance power transmission and less utilization of conductors are the few key advantages that will encourage the product penetration. Refurbishment of small-scale industries across emerging nations along with large-scale commercial expansion will boost the business growth. Moreover, increasing dependency on industries including power generation and manufacturing facilities will strengthen the industry share.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/3510

Overhead HVDC cables market will exceed an annual installation of 10,800 km by 2025. Effective asynchronous interconnection, better controllability, lower losses, and minimal short-circuit current are among the prime factors which will upscale the product demand. No sagging losses across long-route power transmission system along with longer life span & efficient operational adaptability will foster the industry dynamics.

Global HVDC Cables Market is set to surpass an annual installation of 15,000 km by 2025, as reported in the latest study by Global Market Insights, Inc. Rising energy demand along with increasing concerns toward grid stability and security of supply across the globe will drive the HVDC cables market growth. Growing demand for revamping of the conventional grid network along with the power outages owing to grid inefficiencies, weather events and brownouts will positively impact the business landscape. Escalating consumer awareness toward the renewable energy assets in line with stringent regulatory policies to curtail carbon emissions will further encourage the product penetration.

Inadequate and aging transmission infrastructure coupled with initiatives with respect to renewable capacity additions will propel the business growth. Increasing inclination toward technological advancement of electrical infrastructure across developed countries along with lack of efficient power transmission systems across the emerging countries will positively influence the industry dynamics. In addition, increased funding to establish sustainable grid interconnections accompanied by favored regulatory reforms pertaining to renewable energy assets has instituted a favorable business scenario.

Browse key industry insights spread across 530 pages with 1083 market data tables & 30 figures & charts from the report, "HVDC Cables Market Size By Voltage (High {35 kV to 110 kV, > 110 kV to 275 kV, > 275 kV to 475 kV}, Extra High, Ultra High), By Installation (Overhead, Submarine {Offshore Wind Power Generation, Inter Country & Island Connector, Offshore Oil & Gas}, Underground), By Application (Intra-regional {Interstate, Intrastate}, Cross border, Others) Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, UK, France, Italy, Germany, Greece, Norway, Denmark, Ireland, Belgium, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Malaysia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Turkey, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Brazil, Peru, Chile, Argentina) Application Development Potential, Price Trend, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025" in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/hvdc-cables-market

Submarine installation segment of HVDC cables market will witness growth on account of several regulatory reforms comprising of incentives, subsidies and leveraging schemes along with rising investments to integrate a sustainable energy environment. Rapidly increasing island interconnections along with low material cost & easy installation will propel the overall business potential. Moreover, deployment of offshore wind farms in conjunction with rising cross-border electricity trade will thrust the industry growth.

Prominent HVDC cables market participants include Mitsubishi, GE, Ningbo Orient, Taihan, ABB, Hengtong, TF Cables, Siemens, Gupta Power, ZTT, Nexans, Alfanar, LS Cable & System, Sumitomo, Prysmian, ZMS Cable, Toshiba, NKT and Hitachi.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/3510

Browse Related Reports:

HVDC Converters Market By Voltage (<500 kV, 500-800 kV, 800-1,000 kV, >1,000 kV), By Power Rating (<3,000 MW, 3,000-6,000 MW, 6,000-10,000 MW, >10,000 MW), By Configuration (Monopolar, Bipolar, Back To Back, Others), By Converter (LCC, VSC, Others), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Analysis (U.S., Canada, China, India, South Korea, Australia, UK, Germany, France, Norway, Russia, Rest Of World), Application Potential, Price Trend, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019– 2025

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/hvdc-converters-market

Global High Voltage Cables Market By Voltage Class (50 kV – 110 kV, 115 kV – 330 kV, > 330 kV), By Application (Utility, Industrial) Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa) Application Development Potential, Price Trend, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/high-voltage-cables-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: sales@gminsights.com

Web: https://www.gminsights.com

Blog: http://express-journal.com

Connect with us: Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661916/GMI.jpg

SOURCE Global Market Insights, Inc.