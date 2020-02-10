Global Hemorrhoid Treatment Devices Market to Grow at Over 4.6% CAGR from 2018 to 2026: Transparency Market Research

- Development of better technology and treatments to drive demand in hemorrhoid treatment devices market

- Players to focus on bringing forth cost-effective devices for complex cases to tap into a larger patient base, particularly in regions marked with lower incomes

ALBANY, New York, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Hemorrhoid Treatment Devices Market to grow at a rate of 4.6%, compounded annually (CAGR) over the period 2018 to 2026 to reach USD 0.84 bn. by the end of the stated period. Some of the factors underlying the growth curve of the market include increase in prevalence of the condition, growing awareness in patients regarding symptoms and treatment options, improvements in technology and increase in healthcare expenditure.

"One of the major contributors of growth in the overall trajectory the market charts over the assessment period is the endoscopic ligators device type. The growth in this segment is attributable to demand for better treatment options", states TMR.

Key Findings of the Hemorrhoid Treatment Devices Market Study

The segment of Band Ligators to grow significantly owing to rising need for treatment of complex hemorrhoid; other reasons include preference of surgery over use of ointments or drugs and increase in adoption by doctors

to grow significantly owing to rising need for treatment of complex hemorrhoid; other reasons include preference of surgery over use of ointments or drugs and increase in adoption by doctors Hospitals and clinics to witness significant growth in the end-user segment over the assessment period due to easy access to better services in hospitals and clinics

to witness significant growth in the end-user segment over the assessment period due to easy access to better services in hospitals and clinics Endoscopic ligators as a device type sub-segmentation will witness growth due to better outcomes; ligators' use involves minimal complications and is safe and not very painful

Explore 183 pages of top-notch research, incisive insights, and detailed country-level projections. Gain business intelligence on Hemorrhoid treatment devices market by Device Type - Band Ligators (Endoscopic Ligators, Non-endoscopic Ligators), Sclerotherapy Injectors, Infrared Coagulators, Bipolar Probes, Cryotherapy Devices, Hemorrhoid Laser Probes; End use - Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=60987

Hemorrhoid Treatment Devices Market: Key Driving Factors

Transparency Market Research states that as per research findings, factors such as increase in reported cases of hemorrhoids and growing awareness regarding the many options available to patients for treatment of the condition are contributing notably to the growth of global hemorrhoid treatment devices market over the assessment period. Some of the factors that sustain this buoyancy over the period are outlined below:

Among young adults, one of the most common disorders is hemorrhoid as per International Surgery Journal - February 2018

Piles impact 50% people before they hit the age of 50

Surge in healthcare expenditure, and better insurance cover in certain areas that have traditionally lagged behind in the said domain such as countries like to fuel growth in the global hemorrhoid treatment devices market

Key Impediments for Hemorrhoid Treatment Devices Market Players

The global hemorrhoid treatment devices market is looking at a sturdy growth curve over the forecast period of 2018 to 2026. However, certain factors are dampening the slope the curve takes.

One of these factors that are acting as restraint to market growth is costs associated with the treatment; regions with low disposable incomes and low health insurance coverage fall behind in demand due to affordability issues

Number of people seeking treatment is low but growing awareness to act as a fix to the situation over the forecast period

View Detailed Table of Contents at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/60987

Hemorrhoid Treatment Devices Market: Region-wise Analysis

A robust infrastructure in healthcare and a mature market are leading factors that are helping North America remain at the top of the regional charts in terms of market share over the forecast period

remain at the top of the regional charts in terms of market share over the forecast period Presence of strong market players, growing awareness level and development of improved treatments is leading to growth in the regional market landscape of North America

Development of healthcare sector in countries like China , India , and Japan to help Asia Pacific chart a notable CAGR over the assessment period

Analyze hemorrhoid treatment devices market growth in 30+ countries including US, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia, Poland, Benelux, Nordic, China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Request a sample of the study

Competition Landscape

The vendor landscape of global hemorrhoid treatment devices if fragmented and most players have a keen eye on niche segments. One of the significant segments that fit this bill is the infrared coagulator devices. Other strategy that is emerging as a game changer in the market landscape is expansion of product portfolio. Others include partnerships that are synergistic and, mergers and collaborations.

Some of the dominant names that are helping the global hemorrhoid treatment devices market grow with their active and aggressive participation and strategic maneuvers are Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic plc, Cook Medical, Johnson & Johnson, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, CONMED Corporation, Medline Industries, Inc., Privi Medical, Sklar Surgical Instruments, and Surkon Medical Co., Ltd., among others

The global hemorrhoid treatment devices market report has been segmented based on device type, end-use, and region.

By Device Type:

Band Ligators

Sclerotherapy Injectors

Infrared Coagulators

Bipolar Probes

Cryotherapy Devices

Hemorrhoid Laser Probes

By End use:

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

