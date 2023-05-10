Global Healthcare Packaging Market Set to Reach USD 200.8 Billion by 2031, With a Sustainable CAGR Of 4.10% | Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Healthcare Packaging Market by Material (Plastic, Metal, Glass, and Paper & Paper Board), Product (Bottles & Containers, Vials & Ampoules, Cartridges & Syringes, Pouches & Bags, Blister Packs, Tubes, Paper Board Boxes, Caps & Closures, Labels, and Others), Application (Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Others), and Region: Size, Share, Trends, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market was valued at USD 140.4 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 200.8 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 4.10% by the end of 2031. The market growth is attributed to the rising introduction of medical devices in the pharmaceutical industry and the need for convenient and handy packaging.

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the industry's market dynamics. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments, including component, deployment mode, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players and covers their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping market players to expand their market share.

Highlights on the Segments of the Healthcare Packaging Market

On the basis of material, the healthcare packaging market is divided into plastic, metal, glass, and paper & paper board. The plastic segment is projected to register a considerable CAGR during the forecast period due to its ease of plastic packaging carrying, thus it is highly preferred by manufacturers and consumers.

In terms of the product, the market is segmented into bottles & containers, vials & ampoules, cartridges & syringes, pouches & bags, blister packs, tubes, paper board boxes, caps & closures, labels, and others. The blister packs segment is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period, owing to the increasing sale of over-the-counter drugs in the pharmaceutical industry to protect medicines from moisture.

Based on the application, the global healthcare packaging market is segregated into pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and others. The pharmaceutical segment is expected to expand significantly due to its wide use in maintaining sterility and preventing product contamination.

On the basis of region, the market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The market in North America is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the coming years owing to the presence of a well-established medical setup that includes healthcare institutions and health insurance facilities, and a high gross domestic product (GDP).

Key Takeaways from the Study:

Healthcare packaging provides special care to ensure the safe transport of illness-specific critical medicines. Sterilization and meeting specific regulatory guidelines are of utmost importance.

Rising number of heavy investments by the pharma and medical industry giants for enhancing the packaging qualities of healthcare material.

The plastic packaging segment is expected to expand significantly as plastic is durable and entails low production costs.

Blister, a widely used form of medical device packaging. It is extensively used for packaging instruments that include subcutaneous syringes and catheters.

Critical surgical equipment and implant supplies such as hip implants, pacemakers, dental implants, pacemakers, and stents to name some, need thorough packaging before they are transported to patients or to medical facilities.

The market in Latin America is expanding rapidly owing to an increase in multi-specialty hospitals and diagnostic centers.

is expanding rapidly owing to an increase in multi-specialty hospitals and diagnostic centers. Evolving packaging techniques have brought a sea change to packaging methods with the introduction of transdermal patches, single-use swabs, and advanced tablet designs.

Encouraging government policies and investments for R&D in the field of medicine are offering opportunities for the players in the healthcare packaging market.

Read 165 Pages Research Report with Detailed TOC on "Healthcare Packaging Market by Material (Plastic, Metal, Glass, and Paper & Paper Board), Product (Bottles & Containers, Vials & Ampoules, Cartridges & Syringes, Pouches & Bags, Blister Packs, Tubes, Paper Board Boxes, Caps & Closures, Labels, and Others), Application (Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Others), and Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2022 – 2030"

Key Segments Covered

Material

Plastic

Metal

Glass

Paper & Paper Board

Product

Bottles & Containers

Vials & Ampoules

Cartridges & Syringes

Pouches & Bags

Blister Packs

Tubes

Paper Board Boxes

Caps & Closures

Labels

Others

Region

Asia Pacific

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

