Global Fuel Cell Market Boom After 2020 and Worth RMB328.1 Billion in 2025

PUNE, India, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Fuel Cell Industry Chain Report, 2019-2025 New Research Report added in ReportsnReports. The thriving research on fuel cell is a result of global fossil fuel resources to be exhausted within a century. Hydrogen fuel cell as a kind of renewable resource has plenty of merits: (1) an energy conversion efficiency of as high as 50%-60%; (2) zero pollution, zero emission; (3) modular design, low maintenance cost; (4) many ways to produce hydrogen fuel since hydrogen is the most fundamental element in nature.

Browse Complete Report of Global Fuel Cell Market Research Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/2322205-global-and-china-fuel-cell-industry-chain-report-2019-2025.html

Global total sales of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles including passenger cars and buses exceeded 10,000 units between 2013 and 2018. Global ownership of fuel cell vehicles will surge to 5.01 million units in 2032 from 10,000 units in 2018, and sales revenue will soar from USD400 million in 2018 to USD255.2 billion in 2032, with accumulative total of USD1.2 trillion during the period. Fuel cell vehicle will be the fastest-growing automobile market segment worldwide before 2050.

Global Fuel Cell Market will be worth RMB328.1 billion in 2025, including RMB2 billion of the portable type, RMB141.9 billion of the fixed type and RMB184.2 billion of those for transport equipment. Fuel cell vehicle market will boom after 2020.

By the end of 2018, there had been more than 13 cities in China working on demonstration and promotion of fuel cell vehicles, including Yunfu City and Foshan City in Guangdong, Chengdu in Sichuan, Shanghai, Beijing, Zhangjiakou in Hebei, Xinbin Manchu Autonomous County in Liaoning, Wuhan in Hubei, Zhengzhou in Henan, Rugao City, Yancheng City and Suzhou City in Jiangsu, and Datong City in Shanxi. Vehicles piloted in these cities cover fuel cell buses, fuel cell coaches, fuel cell light buses and fuel cell logistics vehicles.

Get Discount on this Research Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=2322205

Among the 1,527 units of fuel cell vehicles sold in China in 2018, 1,418 units, or 93% of the total, were fuel cell buses; 109 units, or 7% of the total, were fuel cell trucks. It can be seen that buses were the mainstream product. In 2018, China's shipments of fuel cell stack for vehicles approximated 50MW, and key suppliers were Sunrise Power Co., Ltd., Shanghai Re-Fire Technology Co., Ltd., Bing Energy Inc. and Beijing SinoHytec Co., Ltd..

Fuel cell vehicle market will take off after 2020, with its annual sales expected to post 3 million units around 2030.

Global and China Fuel Cell Industry Chain Report, 2019-2025 highlights the following:

Fuel cell (classification, applications and development trends);

Global fuel cell industry (overview, patent, shipments, market size, etc.);

Fuel cell development in Japan , South Korea , Europe , the United States , China , etc., and the gap between the Chinese market and the global market;

, , , , , etc., and the gap between the Chinese market and the global market; Global fuel cell vehicle industry chain (including fuel cell system, cell stack, components, hydrogen fuel, etc.) (mainstream suppliers, technology, cost, etc.);

7 global fuel cell system manufacturers (operation, technology, development plan, and output & sales);

10 Chinese fuel cell system manufacturers and 10 suppliers on the industry chain (operation, technology, development plan, and output & sales).

Direct Purchase of this Research Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=2322205

Major Pointers from Table of Contents:

Overview of Fuel Cell Global Fuel Cell Industry Fuel Cell Industry in Major Countries Fuel Cell Vehicle Industry Chain Global Fuel Cell System Manufacturers Chinese Fuel Cell System Manufacturers Chinese Fuel Cell Supply Chain Manufacturers

Another Related Research Report Electric Vehicles Fuel Cell Market Insights 2019, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2024 report provides key statistics on the market status of the Electric Vehicles Fuel Cell manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2014-2024 global and Chinese Electric Vehicles Fuel Cell market covering all important parameters. The report includes global key players of Electric Vehicles Fuel Cell as well as some small players. At least 17 companies are included:

- Johnson Controls

- Plug Power

- Ballard Power

- AFCC

- Delphi

- HYGS and Others

Order a Copy of this Research Report at (Use Available Discount Coupon Code) https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=2269758

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 100,000+ market research reports from over 95 leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets. With comprehensive information about the publishers and the industries for which they publish market research reports, we help you in your purchase decision by mapping your information needs with our huge collection of reports. We provide 24/7 online and offline support to our customers.

Contact:

Vishal Kalra

Tower B5, office 101,

Magarpatta SEZ,

Hadapsar, Pune-411013, India

+1-888-391-5441

sales@reportsandreports.com

Connect With Us on:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ReportsnReports/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

Twitter: https://twitter.com/marketsreports

G+ / Google Plus: https://plus.google.com/111656568937629536321/posts

RSS/Feeds: http://www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml

SOURCE ReportsnReports