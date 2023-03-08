Global Food Crisis Wreaking Havoc, While Also Rewarding Innovation in Food Stocks

FN Media Group Presents USA News Group News Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- USA News Group - The current global food crisis continues to build momentum, as reports of food shortages are coming out of more than 13 locations around the world. Given the seriousness of the situation, the market is looking towards food producers who are countering these challenges with innovations of their own. Among the challenges being addressed are ESG concerns, food allergies, fertilizer shortages, and appealing to flexitarian diets who desire healthier options. Food innovators have responded, with impressive work being done by Nepra Foods (CSE:NPRA) (OTC:NPRFF), B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS), SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSX:SOY), United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI), and The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL).

Addressing the rising, global epidemic of food allergies is nutritious, plant-based and allergen-free food innovators Nepra Foods (CSE:NPRA) (OTC:NPRFF) which saw their revenues grow 51% year-over-year in Q1 2022. Most recently, the company the successful launch of its ProPastaTM line at this year's Natural Foods Expo. The ProPasta™ brand is a uniquely positioned frozen entrée line utilizing the functionality of Nepra's proprietary ingredients in pastas, soft cheeses, and meat analogues.

"My involvement in the natural products industry for fifteen years means I have personally experienced & witnessed many exciting product launches; ProPasta's national debut on eCommerce platforms is the most exciting one to date," said Nepra's VP of CPG Sales, Kate Cash. "The Nepra Foods team has created the most innovative, nutritious, and delicious meals with three 'first to market' plant-based and allergen-free elements: a ricotta ravioli, a proprietary hemp meatball & a delicious hemp pasta that microwaves. From the branding to what is inside of the package, currently, there's nothing like ProPasta on the market."

At the core of Nepra's offerings is its proprietary Textured Hemp Protein (THPTM), which has been dubbed a "Game Changer" for the plant-based food industry. Nepra has gone one to include it as an ingredient in ProPastaTM, as well as announcing beef, chicken, and pork flavored plant-based meats made from THPTM.

"Customers will be amazed by the authentic tastes and textures of our new lineup of allergen-free plant-based meat analogs," said Chadwick White, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer of Nepra Foods. "We are convinced that the nutritional and environmental advantages of hemp protein will revolutionize the food industry and proud that Nepra is taking a leading role in bringing healthy and sustainable options to restaurants."

Globally recognized as a product developer with an extensive understanding of ingredient functionality Chadwick White (who is a certified master baker) was heavily involved with the founding of Udi's Gluten Free Foods, prior to co-founding Nepra Foods. Udi's was eventually sold in 2012 for US$125 million to what later became Boulder Brands, which was then acquired by Pinnacle Foods for US$975 million, which was later bought in 2018 by ConAgra in a whopping US$10.9 billion deal.

Back in May, B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) also focused on the freezer aisle, by acquiring the frozen vegetable manufacturing operations of Growers Express, LLC, which manufactures, produces, packages and sells popular frozen vegetable products, primarily Green Giant Riced Veggies and Green Giant Veggie Spirals. The acquisition was expected to reduce supply chain risk, while also reducing costs for certain Green Giant products.

"By increasing the variety and volume of Green Giant frozen vegetable products produced at internal manufacturing facilities, we expect to reduce inefficiencies, reduce costs and reduce supply chain risk for certain Green Giant frozen products," said Casey Keller, President and CEO of B&G Foods. "We also believe that this acquisition will enhance our innovation efforts for the Green Giant brand and improve our speed to market for new innovation. Growers Express has been an important partner of B&G Foods for a number of years and we thank them for their partnership."

As part of the acquisition, B&G Foods also repurchased the master license agreement for certain Green GiantTM Fresh vegetable products and will assume responsibility for the administration of related sublicense agreements.

Sustainable, plant-based and fruit-based food and beverages pioneers SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSX:SOY) are expecting continued growth with their revenues, projecting an increase to $1.3 billion in 2025. Also by 2023, SunOpta is projecting its adjusted EBITDA to reach $100 million, and onward to $150 million in 2025. The company is well known, producing its own brands, including SOWN, Dream, WestSoy and Sunrise Growers.

"Our strategic transformation over the past several years has put SunOpta in an enviable leadership position within the fastest growing plant-based categories," said Joe Ennen, CEO of SunOpta. "Industry trends remain strong and we will continue to leverage our competitive advantages to drive significant gains in revenues and profitability, maximizing value for shareholders."

This year has been kind to United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI), which saw its net income and earnings per diluted share (EPS) increase by 39.6% and 37.5% respectively. The company attributes much of the success to its unveiling last year of its Fuel the Future plan.

"Our third quarter performance further demonstrates UNFI's agility and its focus on servicing customers despite a challenging operating environment," said UNFI CEO, Sandy Douglas. "It's apparent that our Fuel the Future strategy is working and beginning to benefit our customers. As we look towards a successful end to our fiscal year, we continue to make progress in simplifying our business and focusing resources on the most important areas that create value for our customers, suppliers, and shareholders."

Branded nutritional foods and snacking products manufacturer The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) also saw huge gains with its last reported financial results, seeing net sales increased by 11.5%, and its earnings per share increase more than five-fold from $0.06 to $0.38.

"We are pleased with our third quarter financial results and the solid marketplace performance of our business that continues to be driven by our focus on growth and ability to execute effectively in a challenging operating environment," said Joseph E. Scalzo, President and CEO of Simply Good Foods. "The net sales increase in the quarter was greater than our expectation due to better than anticipated retail takeaway growth and higher customer inventory that was not drawn down during the quarter."

At the core of its portfolio, Simply Good Foods develops, markets and sells primarily protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge , and Quest brand names.

Simply Good Foods expects that it will generate solid net sales and Adjusted EBITDA growth in fiscal 2022. Due to the year-to-date higher than usual customer inventory levels, the company expects fourth quarter fiscal 2022 net sales performance to be below the anticipated retail takeaway increase of high-single digits on a percentage basis versus last year.

For more information please visit: https://usanewsgroup.com/2021/09/05/the-plant-based-food-revolution-is-here/

Article Source:

USA News Group

http://USAnewsgroup.com info@usanewsgroup.com

DISCLAIMER:

Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. USA News Group is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. ("MIQ"). MIQ has been paid a fee for Nepra Foods. advertising and digital media from USA News Group ("the Company"). There may be 3rd parties who may have shares of Nepra Foods, and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. The owner/operator of MIQ own shares of Nepra Foods, which were purchased as a part of a private placement. MIQ reserves the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell shares of Nepra Foods at any time thereafter without any further notice. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material disseminated by MIQ has been approved by the above mentioned company; this is a paid advertisement, and we own shares of the mentioned company that we will sell, and we also reserve the right to buy shares of the company in the open market, or through further private placements and/or investment vehicles.

While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

USA News Group is Source of all content listed above. FN Media Group, LLC (FNM), is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with USA News Group or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by USA News Group are solely those of USA News Group and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Media Contact Information:

FN Media Group, LLC

Media Contact e-mail:

editor@financialnewsmedia.com

U.S. Phone: +1(954)345-0611

SOURCE USA News Group