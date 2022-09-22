Global Fall Detection Systems Market to Surpass US$ 11,977.6 Million by 2030 - Coherent Market Insights

22 Sep, 2022, 19:30 BST
SEATTLE, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global fall detection systems market is estimated to be valued at US$ 5,849.3 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.4 % during the forecast period (2022-2030).
Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Fall Detection Systems Market:
Key players in the market are offering smartwatches with fall detection system. For instance, Samsung Watch 5 has inbuilt fall detection, which was launched in August 2022. If fall is detected, the Galaxy Watch 5 will display an alert for 60 seconds with a popup, sound, and vibration. If one fail to respond within the timeframe, the watch will automatically send out an (Save your souls) SOS to the authorities and emergency contacts.
Request Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3213
Key Market Takeaways:
- The global fall detection systems market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.4 % during the forecast period due to increasing geriatric population. For instance, according to data published in April 2021 on Canada.ca, stated that, over 861,000 people aged 85 and older were counted in the Canada 2021 Census.
- Among product type, automated fall detection systems segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, owing to increasing adoption of Artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. For instance, according to data published on 16 September 2022, on MindMajix Technologies, an Appmajix Company, stated that Artificial intelligence (AI) adoption has grown from 4% to 15% during 2018-2019 globally.
- Among region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, owing to increasing adoption of smartphones in the region. For instance, according to data published on May 2021, on Statista, which is a German company specializing in market and consumer data, stated that, in US 2021 there were 298 million smartphone users.
- Key players operating in the global fall detection systems market include Koninklijke Philips N.V., LifeWatch USA, Tunstall, Apple Inc., ADT Security Services, Medical Guardian LLC, MobileHelp, Bay Alarm Company, MariCare Oy, Origin Wireless, The ADT Corporation, Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited, Semtech Corporation.
Request for Customization @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/3213
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Fall Detection Systems Market, By Product Type:
- Automated Detection Systems
- Manual Detection Systems
Global Fall Detection Systems Market, By Sensing Modalities:
- Wearable
- Watches
- Necklace
- Clip to Garment
-
- Non Wearable
- Floor Sensors
- Wall Sensors
- Cameras
Global Fall Detection Systems Market, By Technology:
- GPS System
- Mobile Phones
- Sensors
Global Fall Detection Systems Market, By Component:
- Accelerometer & Gyroscope
- Unimodal Sensors
- Multimodal Sensors
Global Fall Detection Systems Market, By End User:
- Home Care Settings
- Senior Assisted Living Facilities
Global Fall Detection Systems Market, By Region:
- North America
- By Country:
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- By Country:
- U.K.
- Germany
- Italy
- France
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- By Country:
- China
- India
- Japan
- ASEAN
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- By Country:
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- By Country:
- GCC Countries
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Buy this Complete Report Now @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3213
About Us:
Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.
Contact Us:
Mr. Shah
Senior Client Partner – Business Development
Coherent Market Insights
Phone:
US: +1-206-701-6702
UK: +44-020-8133-4027
Japan: +81-050-5539-1737
India: +91-848-285-0837
Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter
Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902389/Coherent_Market_Insights_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Coherent Market Insights
Share this article