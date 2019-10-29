Global Face Recognition Market to grow from USD 2956.15 Million in 2018 to USD 9523.15 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 18.18% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GLOBAL FACE RECOGNITION MARKET OVERVIEW

Due to the benefits it provides over conventional security methods, such as biometrics, facial recognition has gained prominence in recent times. Governments around the world have invested substantial resources in facial recognition technology, including leading adoptions from the United States and China. Technically advanced facial recognition technologies with mobile security apps and drones are likely to create more opportunities in the future.

The global face recognition market report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the face recognition market growth. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast.

We also have highlighted future trends in the global face recognition market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis of the global face recognition market brings an insight on the company usability profiles of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights business overview, strategy, and SWOT analysis of the key companies in the market.

Face Recognition Market to grow from USD 2956.15 Millions in 2018 to USD 9523.15 Millions by 2025, at a CAGR of 18.18%

GLOBAL FACE RECOGNITION MARKET SEGMENTATION:

The report categorizes the global face recognition market to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following segments:

Global Face Recognition Market, By Services

Cloud-based Facial Recognition Services



Training and Consulting Services

Global Face Recognition Market, By Technology

2D Facial Recognition



3D Facial Recognition



Facial Analytics Recognition

Global Face Recognition Market, By Vertical

Automotive



BFSI



Education



Energy and Utilities



Government and Defense



Healthcare



Manufacturing



Retail and eCommerce



Telecom

Global Face Recognition Market, By Application

Access Control



Attendance Tracking and Monitoring



Emotion Recognition



Law Enforcement



Robotics



eLearning

Global Face Recognition Market, By Geography

Americas



Canada





Mexico





United States



Asia-Pacific



China





India





Japan



Europe , Middle East & Africa

, &

France





Germany





United Kingdom

COMPANY USABILITY PROFILES:

The global face recognition market report provides the company usability profiles and analyze the business overview, strategy, and SWOT analysis of the following company:

Aware, Inc.

Ayonix Corporation

Cognitec Systems GmbH

Gemalto NV

NEC Corporation

Animetrics

Daon

Id3 Technologies

Idemia

Innovatrics

Megvii

Neurotechnology

NVISO SA

StereoVision Imaging, Inc.

Techno Brain Group

