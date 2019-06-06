Global Ethernet Test Equipment Market to Reach US$2447.03 Mn by 2027, Suggests QY Research

LOS ANGELES and HAMBURG, Germany, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Ethernet test equipment market was worth US$422.68 mn in 2018 and the report suggests that the market will reach US$2447.03 Mn by 2027, registering a whopping CAGR of 21.82%. QY Research assesses this phenomenal growth of the global market in its latest research report, titled 'Global Ethernet Test Equipment Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application.'

Global Ethernet Test Equipment Market: Drivers

The rising demand for high-speed Ethernet is encouraging the global market of Ethernet test equipment. Ethernet is used for LAN, and it is usually made to handle the smaller bandwidth. Though the increasing demand for a larger bandwidth has a positive impact on the market, it is proven that the test equipment can handle high-speed Ethernet networks as well, which has created a great opportunity for the global Ethernet test equipment market. PoE (Power over Ethernet) offers significant benefits in terms of easy installation and decreases the capital amount and the operational costs to encourage the market growth globally.

The market has a certain drawback as well. With technological up-gradation, interest in wireless communication is increasing. The wireless communication has been recognized as the emerging challenge for the global industrial Ethernet market.

Global Ethernet Test Equipment Market: Segment Analysis

The global Ethernet test equipment market is segmented on the basis of type and application. In terms of type, the market is segmented into 10G, 40G, 100G, 200G, and above, and others. In terms of application, the market is segmented as enterprise, government and utilities, service providers and network equipment manufacturers. The market is being boosted by demand for service providers and network equipment manufacturers for their direct involvement in the global Ethernet test equipment market.

Global Ethernet Test Equipment Market: Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the global Ethernet test equipment market is segmented into Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.

Global Ethernet Test Equipment Market: Key Players

The key players studied in the global Ethernet Test Equipment market are Keysight Technologies (Ixia), Spirent Communications, Anritsu, Teledyne LeCroy, EXFO Inc., VeEX Inc., VIAVI Solutions Inc., Bluelighttec, Inc., Beijing Xinertel Technology Co., Ltd., and Yokogawa Test & Measurement Corporation. These leading players are working to bring out something innovative and more useful for the market.

For example, Keysight launched the next generation of network analyzers that can deliver reliability and repeatability with best-in-class dynamic range, trace noise, temperature stability, a wide range of software applications, enabling engineers to consistently achieve comprehensive device characterization. The high-speed digital, aerospace, wireless, defense, and automotive companies are in need of integrated components for devices such as cell phones, satellite communications, and 5G base stations, to intensify the performance and reduce the size of the end products.

SOURCE QY Research