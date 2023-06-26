Global ESG Reporting Software Market to Surpass USD 2,229 Mn By 2031| Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study by Growth Market Reports, titled, "ESG Reporting Software Market Segments - by Component (Services [Managed and Professional] and Solutions), Deployment Mode (Cloud-based and On-premise), Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises), Industry (Retail & Consumer Goods, BFSI, IT & Telecommunications, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Others), and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market size was USD 600 Mn in 2022 and is expected to surpass USD 2,229 Mn at a CAGR of 15.7% by 2031.

Key Players Covered

Workiva Inc.

Nasdaq, Inc.

Emex Software Ltd

Vervantis Inc.

Sphera Solutions, Inc.

Locus Technologies

Novisto Inc.

Dynamo Software, Inc.

Keramida

Isometrix

Wolters Kluwer

Diligent

Enhelix Inc

The report covers data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics. It provides an in-depth analysis of market segments, industry players, and crucial strategies that helps market players to boost their market share.

Key Takeaways:

An ESG reporting software provides in-depth solutions for environmental monitoring and is used to assess environmental risks and impact.

Rising adoption of ESG software for investment decision-making and growing requirement to tackle climate change is projected to boost the market.

The service segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the coming years, as it offers several functions that are beneficial to business.

segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the coming years, as it offers several functions that are beneficial to business. The cloud-based segment is anticipated to expand rapidly, as it provides data collection, metrics and KPI tracking, and other regulatory & compliance reporting.

segment is anticipated to expand rapidly, as it provides data collection, metrics and KPI tracking, and other regulatory & compliance reporting. North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, due to the increasing number of organizations incorporating software into business systems.

Segments Covered

Component

Services

Managed



Professional

Solutions

Deployment Mode

Cloud-based

On-premise

Organization Size

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Industry

Retail & Consumer Goods

BFSI

IT & Telecommunications

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Others

Region

Asia Pacific

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

