Global ESG Reporting Software Market to Surpass USD 2,229 Mn By 2031| Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study by Growth Market Reports, titled, "ESG Reporting Software Market Segments - by Component (Services [Managed and Professional] and Solutions), Deployment Mode (Cloud-based and On-premise), Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises), Industry (Retail & Consumer Goods, BFSI, IT & Telecommunications, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Others), and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market size was USD 600 Mn in 2022 and is expected to surpass USD 2,229 Mn at a CAGR of 15.7% by 2031.
Key Players Covered
- Workiva Inc.
- Nasdaq, Inc.
- Emex Software Ltd
- Vervantis Inc.
- Sphera Solutions, Inc.
- Locus Technologies
- Novisto Inc.
- Dynamo Software, Inc.
- Keramida
- Isometrix
- Wolters Kluwer
- Diligent
- Enhelix Inc
The report covers data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics. It provides an in-depth analysis of market segments, industry players, and crucial strategies that helps market players to boost their market share.
Key Takeaways:
- An ESG reporting software provides in-depth solutions for environmental monitoring and is used to assess environmental risks and impact.
- Rising adoption of ESG software for investment decision-making and growing requirement to tackle climate change is projected to boost the market.
- The service segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the coming years, as it offers several functions that are beneficial to business.
- The cloud-based segment is anticipated to expand rapidly, as it provides data collection, metrics and KPI tracking, and other regulatory & compliance reporting.
- North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, due to the increasing number of organizations incorporating software into business systems.
Segments Covered
Component
- Services
- Managed
- Professional
- Solutions
Deployment Mode
- Cloud-based
- On-premise
Organization Size
- Small & Medium Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
Industry
- Retail & Consumer Goods
- BFSI
- IT & Telecommunications
- Healthcare
- Manufacturing
- Others
Region
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Middle East & Africa
