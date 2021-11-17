Global Energy Drinks Market Size Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 7.20% Reaching $86.01 Billion By 2026

PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - Energy drinks are beverages that contain caffeine, taurine, vitamins, and other stimulants, and are marketed as products that boost mental alertness and physical stamina. They contain high concentration of stimulants, majorly caffeine, taurine, ginseng, guarana, and others. It enhances physical performance along with mental alertness. They may or may not be carbonated. They differ from sports drinks, which are used to replace electrolytes and water during or after physical activity. In addition, they are distinguished from tea and coffee, which are brewed, contain lesser ingredients, and may be decaffeinated. Manufacturers of energy drinks claim that their products improve energy levels. One of the key reasons for growing popularity of energy drinks is that they provide instant energy along with mental and physical stimulation. Furthermore, taurine, another major component, is essential for cardiovascular function and skeletal muscle development. These factors are the substantial drivers of the global energy drinks market. Moreover, increase in health consciousness along with change in consumer lifestyle and rise in awareness toward health wellness products are expected to fuel the market growth in the near future. In addition, the growth of the global energy drinks market industry is driven by rise in popularity among teenagers. A report from Allied Market Research said that the global energy drinks market size was valued at $53.01 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.20% to reach $86.01 billion by 2026. Active companies in the markets this week include Golden Grail Technology (OTCPK: GOGY), NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBEV), Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST), The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER), National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ).

The Allied Market Research report continued: "the nonalcoholic segment accounted for 53.63% of energy drinks market share the highest share in the energy drinks market, garnering 53.63% share, owing to the fact that nonalcoholic drinks boost the energy by improving physical and cognitive performance. In addition, presence of caffeine in nonalcoholic energy drinks provides the user with increased alertness, improved memory, and elevated mood. This segment captured the maximum share of in (recent years). Furthermore, this segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that over the past few years, the nonalcoholic energy drinks segment has been transformed from being a niche product category to one of the most rapidly growing product categories in the global energy drinks market. Rise in popularity among teenagers and increase in health consciousness are anticipated to foster the growth of the nonalcoholic energy drinks segment during the forecast period. Recently, North America dominated the global energy drinks market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.30% throughout the forecast period (2026), owing to increase in disposable incomes and change in demographics."

Golden Grail Technology (OTCPK: GOGY) BREAKING NEWS: EXPANDED LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR SPIDER ENERGY DRINK - To Enter Caribbean and Central America - Golden Grail Technology, the exclusive distributor of Spider Energy Products will now have the exclusive rights to manufacture, market and sell Spider Energy Products in the Caribbean and Central America.

"Energy is one of the most sought-after functional beverage benefits. Combined energy drink and energy shot sales now surpass $14 billion, with sales projected to reach $20 billion by 2024." Euromonitor International.

"We are so excited to be bringing Spider Energy Drink into the Caribbean and Central America Market. The "energy" in this emerging market is always positive, high and fun. Between the residents and the tourists, we are certain Spider Energy Drink will provide the function, taste and brand local consumers will love," said Steven Hoffman, CEO, Golden Grail.

About Spider - Spider Energy drink is packed with serious energy. This formula is the perfect balance of energy boosting B-vitamins, Taurine, Guarana, Ginseng, Key Levels of Amino Acids and herbal extracts. Made with 100% real sugar, Spider Energy is known as one of the best tasting with a fresh-citrus, smooth and refreshing flavor, without the medicinal aftertaste associated with most energy drinks. CONTINUED… Read this full release for Golden Grail Technology at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-gogy/



Additional recent developments in the beverage industry include:



NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBEV), the Colorado-based direct-to-consumer (D2C) organic and healthy products company, recently announced the discovery of a new method of action to fight the effects of aging and the filing of a new patent to protect the uniqueness of the discovery.

Following publication in the Journal of Biosciences and Medicine of the recent discovery on how to block spike proteins from binding to human cells, NewAge scientists have filed for a patent that contains multiple unique claims, and a new discovery that supports cardiovascular health and anti-aging. The new discovery encapsulated in the patent includes a powerful new way to unblock the secretion signal from the hypothalamus, thereby stimulating the anterior pituitary gland to naturally secrete human growth hormone (HGH).

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) recently reported financial results for the three- and nine-months ended September 30, 2021, including an update on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company achieved record third quarter net sales.

During the 2021 third quarter, the Company procured additional quantities of aluminum cans from suppliers in the United States, South America and Asia in response to increased consumer demand. However, the Company continued to experience shortages in its aluminum can requirements in the United States and EMEA during the 2021 third quarter.

In addition, the Company continued to experience additional supply chain challenges, including, freight inefficiencies, trucking availability, shortages of shipping containers, port of entry congestion, insufficient co-packing capacity and delays in the receipt of certain ingredients, in the United States and EMEA. As a result, the Company was not able to fully satisfy increased demand for its products in these regions in the 2021 third quarter.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER), the country's largest independent alkaline water company and the Clean Beverage® company, recently announced that it has partnered with iDEAL Hospitality Partners Group ("iDEAL"), to coordinate marketing, business development, and sales efforts in the non-commercial hospitality channel. The iDEAL team will use their industry knowledge and over 217 years of combined hospitality experience and innovation to drive new Alkaline88® sales in the multi-billion-dollar channel.

"This brokerage arrangement with iDEAL sets up The Alkaline Water Company to continue our growing success in the hospitality channel," said Ricky Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. "Our Director of Hospitality, Gary Bliss, has done a great job establishing relationships to help us take advantage of opportunities in the multi-billion-dollar hospitality channel. If you look at the current landscape, there is a lot of green space for a premium alkaline water in the hospitality channel.

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) recently announced results for its first quarter ended July 31, 2021. First Quarter Ended July 31, 2021 vs. First Quarter Ended August 1, 2020 Were: Net sales increased to $311.7 million; Gross profit was $124.8 million; Operating income was $70.3 million or 22.6% of sales; and Earnings per share was $.58, up from $.55 for the prior year.

"Considering the headwinds that we faced, our financial results for the first quarter reflect extraordinary execution by Team National. Although labor, raw material and transportation availability issues impacted our ability to meet customer demand, we were able to increase sales over last year's pantry-loading spike while maintaining the margins posted for our previous 'best ever' quarter," stated a company spokesperson.

We believe the following are some of the competitive advantages that National Beverage enjoys: Consumer loyalty – Our Power+ brand volume grew 5.6% during a quarter in which selling prices were adjusted to recover increased input and transportation costs. We believe this reflects the preference consumers have for our great-tasting beverages, especially in light of the substantial price discounting employed by certain competitors to promote their sparkling waters.

